by April 18, 2020 sports
Cancellation of Taylor Swift's concerts for the opening of the SoFi stadium

The first major event planned at SoFi Stadium will not take place.

Taylor Swift, whose concerts on July 25 and 26 allegedly opened the $ 5 billion stadium at Inglewood postponed all of his live appearances for the rest of the year on Friday due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority,” said the singer-songwriter in a statement.

Swift was billed as the first woman to perform the opening concert at an NFL stadium.

The postponed concerts will be rescheduled for 2021, according to the press release.

Construction of the site, which will house the Rams and Chargers, continued despite the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom classified construction as essential essential infrastructure when ordering a home stay last month.

Two workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing construction, has put in place numerous safety procedures, including temperature controls for everyone entering the site, additional restrooms, hand washing stations and social distancing.

In a statement, SoFi Stadium said the project “remains focused on creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, now and at the opening.”

The next event on the stadium’s schedule is Kenny Chesney’s concert on August 1.


Source —–>https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/story/2020-04-17/taylor-swift-concerts-canceled-scheduled-to-open-sofi-stadium-in-july

