Brooklyn half-marathon canceled to help curb coronavirus crisis

The Brooklyn Half Marathon – the largest in the country – has been canceled as the city battles the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

The mayor has named the race, scheduled for May 16, as one of the events of the month that will be suppressed as the city continues to focus on social distancing.

“We like these events, but what do we know about these events?” said de Blasio. “This inherently means a large number of people gathered in a fairly small space. It’s New York, it’s who we are, but guess what – it goes against everything we need to do to fight the coronavirus. So we have to be smart. We love these things, we miss them when we don’t have them, but they will be back. “

The race is the largest half-marathon in the United States and was to bring together more than 27,000 runners, New York Road Runners said in a statement.

Registered runners will have the option of choosing either a full refund of their registration fees or a guaranteed, non-free entry for next year’s race, the organization said.

Runners who choose to participate in the 2021 Half Marathon will also receive qualifying credit for the event and the TCS New York Marathon next year.

Runners can also enter the NYRR Virtual Brooklyn Half to run the 13.1-mile race in a “safe and responsible” manner.

The mayor also named the May SummerStage events in Central Park, as another example of canceled events.

The mayor said parades and other city events scheduled for June are unlikely to continue, but a final decision has not yet been made.