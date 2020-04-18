Boys of Summer, one of the best baseball books ever written

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

Summer boys

By Roger Kahn, 1972 (Harper & Row)

This may be considered too sentimental for today’s TMZ audience, but this eloquent tale of the long-awaited crowning of the 1955 World Series “Dodgers” Wait ‘Til Next Year “- and the borough of Brooklyn, a unbreakable love story with Dem Bums – ranks as one of the most beautiful works ever written on our national pastime.

My father grew up in Brooklyn in the 1940s and adored the Dodgers, although he also worshiped Joe DiMaggio, as did many first and second generation Italian Americans in various parts of New York.

My father, a Navy veteran and former NYPD lieutenant who died in 2018, made me read this book when I was about 12, to explain some of his childhood experience and why we were raised as that household of the National League in Long Island in spite of its fixing for life of Joe D.

Kahn, who died in February, attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn and NYU and was editor of Beat Dodgers for the former New York Herald Tribune before moving on to editorial positions at Newsweek and the Saturday Evening Post. He is the author of more than a dozen other books on baseball and other topics, including biographies of Jack Dempsey and Pete Rose and a book on DiMaggio’s relationship with Marilyn Monroe.

With a title gleaned from a poem by Dylan Thomas, Kahn’s prose takes us magically through summer 55 at Ebbets Field, and there is a great deal about his relationship with Jackie Robinson, which we highlighted earlier this week after the anniversary of its historic break in the color barrier in 1947.

Kahn also follows in detail Jackie – along with teammates Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges, Roy Campanella, Carl Erskine, Preacher Roe, Duke Snider and Carl Furillo – and describes their lives after the Dodgers traveled to Brooklyn for Los Angeles and in their retreats.

In 2002 Sports Illustrated ranked “Boys of the Summer” as second on its list of the 100 best sports books of all time – behind only AJ Liebling’s boxing masterpiece “The Sweet Science” – calling Kahn’s artistic talent “a romantic tale of conflicts and changes, a tribute, a civic history, a piece of nostalgia and, finally, a tragedy.”

Note quote: “By applauding [Jackie] Robinson, a man did not feel that he was taking a position on school integration or open housing. But for a moment, he had simply accepted Robinson as a ball player from his hometown. “Roger Kahn in” The boys of the summer “.

Boot blows: 4.6 out of 5