Body washers continue ritual as Iran fights coronavirus

The phone rang in the hospital prayer room. Another patient died. A young woman left the room to rush to intensive care. She entered with a mask, gloves and scrubs. She was there for a centuries-old ritual that, like so many around her, had been altered by the coronavirus.

The body lay on a bed. At the end of March, while Tahereh Adibi was preparing to perform the sacred ritual, she deviated from Muslim custom. She did not wash the body with soap and water. Concerns about the dangers of touch meant that she was performing a different cleaning act. Placing a small marble slab under the hands of the deceased woman, she recited a prayer. She anoints the oil forehead. The minutes passed. And then the body was taken to the morgue.

“It is not possible for a man to see and touch a woman’s body,” said Adibi, “so we do it to make sure that Islam is respected.”

Adibi taught French in a cultural and educational institute. But the 33-year-old man became a volunteer body washer in a hospital in southern Tehran. As the number of patients dying from COVID-19 complications increases in Iran, one of the most affected countries in the world, authorities have called on people to help maintain the Islamic custom of purifying the dead before burial .

Hers is a solitary ritual, a silent and ephemeral space between this life and the next. She stands before God, before a person she has never known. But, somehow, she cries everyone as if she had known them all her life. It is not easy to testify, to do the last work of the Earth with gloved hands in a room where many succumb. But the need is great.

A patient infected with the new coronavirus is treated in a hospital in Qom, Iran. (Associated press)

The telephone in the hospital prayer room never seems to stop ringing. It is a toll for another mother, sister, aunt or grandmother caught by the virus. Sometimes when she cleans the dead, Adibi’s mask makes breathing difficult; sweat fogs his glasses, blocking his vision.

It was shortly after the Persian New Year when Adibi asked a few friends on WhatsApp if they knew of groups that were helping to wash the bodies of coronavirus patients. A friend gave him a number for a group of 50 volunteers at the Firouzgar hospital south of Tehran.

Others across Tehran have also mobilized to help out in other ways, including Maryam Moghadam, a university professor, and her friend Narges, a fashion designer. For the past few weeks, the women have been part of a team of volunteers who wear gray hazardous material coveralls and spray disinfectant on the streets, metro stops and shelters in Tehran.

Many just want to do something as the death toll in the country continues to rise. Iran is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the Middle East. Authorities announced 1,606 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 77,995. The deaths have reached more than 4,860, although some officials believe the actual number may be much higher.

For the past 15 days, volunteers Maryam Moghadam, a university professor, and her friend Narges Mohammadi, a fashion designer, have donned combinations of hazardous materials and sprayed disinfectant from heavy bags in Tehran. For four hours a day, the two spray sidewalks, bus stations, metro stops, shelters and nursing homes. It is not an easy job.

Adibi knew taking care of the dead was his chance to help. She understood that the risk of getting the virus while working in a hospital full of COVID-19 patients was high. She also wondered what her friends would think of her. But she felt her concerns were minor compared to the religious call to duty.

Her parents begged her to change her mind. But nobody could talk about it. Finally, they came.

“My darling, go if you think you have to go,” recalls Adibi.

Iranian cabinet members wearing face masks and gloves meet in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Presidency)

Since the virus’s arrival in February, Iranian leaders have been blamed for the loss of life and for their response, which has prevented an international nonprofit team of doctors from treating coronavirus patients, spreading conspiracy theories that blame the US government for the epidemic, and not to restrict the movement of people and shut down religious sites.

The country’s efforts to fight the epidemic have also been hampered by rising inflation, combined with a shortage of foreign currency and sanctions imposed by the United States. Meanwhile, Iranian conservative Shiite clerics are struggling to abide by sacred Islamic rituals while implementing measures that help curb the spread of the pathogen.

In March, when Adibi began volunteering, clerics prohibited washing the dead with water, a practice known as Ghosl, for fear of contamination. Small marble slabs were placed instead on the corpse. But when Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in April that the dead should still be washed with water, the Iranian Ministry of Health and its national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus bent to pressure from extremists and turned the tide despite fears that this would lead to a second wave. of COVID-18 cases.

Adibi was delighted with the decision.

“I screamed and applauded,” she said. “I can’t wait to start using water again.”

Others criticized the Islamic Republic’s handling of the crisis and viewed the regime’s response as another example of why it didn’t have widespread legitimacy.

In a letter written in March to President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki protested the administration’s decision to start allowing people to go back to work and said that failure to heed advice medical experts “would ignite the coronavirus and harm the health of the country”. system and eventually the economy. “

“The slightest reckless and unprofessional decision will result in irreparable damage,” Namaki wrote in his letter to Rouhani.

But for pious Muslims in the country, such as Adibi, the maintenance of Islamic customs goes beyond politics and restrictions.

Back at the hospital in late March, Adibi entered the room. Lying on the hospital bed was the body of an old woman. Adibi drew the curtains; even in these times, the holiness of the deceased must be preserved. She took a minute to make sure the patients in the adjoining rooms couldn’t see her. She didn’t want to lower their morale.

She did not know much about the deceased woman. She took a medical file, looked inside and found the name.

“How beautiful you are,” said Adibi.

She asked a nurse for a rubber band and used it to tie the woman’s hair.

When she was sure she was alone, Adibi started.

A volunteer prepares to enter a morgue to wash the body of a person who died of a coronavirus infection last week in Sari, Iran. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

She said a prayer and placed the hands of the dead woman on a rectangular marble slab. The body was still warm. Adibi held his arms, clasped his hands and carried them to the forehead. Afterwards, she again placed her arms on the sides of the body. The marble rested on the abdomen. She raised her left hand from the corpse and rubbed it on the right hand. She repeated this using the right hand.

She did this process, known as Tayammum, thrice.

Afterwards, Adibi put camphor oil in a glass of water and rubbed the mixture on the forehead, palms, knees, feet and fingertips of the corpse. She prayed out loud.

This process, called Hanut, can be difficult to learn.

“The first time I got confused and forgot,” said Adibi, “so I had to repeat it from the start.”

When Adibi had finished, she covered the body in a linen shroud and wrapped it in plastic. His work was finished. But she wanted to do more.

She remembered the advice she received from a volunteer colleague when she started: “God comforted their hearts so that they would not give up their religious duties.”

So she waited with the corpse.

Volunteers prepare to wash the body of a COVID-19 victim last week in Qaem Shahr, Iran. According to custom, women who die should only be washed by a woman. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

A few people entered the hospital room. They wrote the woman’s name and cause of death on the plastic sheet covering the body. They took the body to the morgue, where he would await burial.

Adibi said she felt like the woman’s soul was part of her.

“The hardest part,” she said, “is to see someone on duty before you die, to be summoned to the ICU the next day.”

By the end of the week, she had already established links with COVID-19 patients and medical staff. Some days she brought flowers. On other days, she sat down with patients and encouraged them to eat. She didn’t care how the doctors and nurses had come to refer to her and the other volunteers as “Azrael helpers” or the Angel of Death helpers.

But the prayer room phone still rings.

A special correspondent in Tehran contributed to this article.