Authors and Celebrities Read to Kids Online During Quarantine

When schools started closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, James Dean, author of the popular children’s book series “Pete the Cat”, wanted to entertain children – and give parents a break. So, since mid-March, he reads his books live every day of the week at 1 p.m. on Instagram (@petethecatofficial) and Facebook Live.

“The thing I like most is connecting with the kids,” Dean says to the Post. “I have been amazed at all the cards, letters, drawings and messages that children and parents have sent since we started Pete the Cat Club.” The author has received over 6,000 letters since the club was created and has promised to respond to everyone.

Dean is one of dozens of authors and artists who entertain children, and even adults, online. On “GoodNight With Dolly”, Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories every Thursday at 7 p.m. It is a delight when she reads in bed and sometimes sings a song at the end. The country star started on April 2 with Watty Piper’s “The Little Engine Who Could” and will close the 10-episode series with his own “Coat of Many Colors”. The videos are shared on Parton social media as well as on Parton’s Imagination Library YouTube channel.

LeVar Burton, legend of “Star Trek” and punctual host of PBS “Reading Rainbow”, reads aloud to young children, as well as adolescents and adults, on Twitter LiveStream (@LeVarBurton) three times a week (Monday at noon for children; Wednesday at 6 p.m. for young people and Friday at 9 p.m. for adults). For the youngest set, Burton started with “Enemy Pie” by Derek Munson.

Through Save the Children, actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams are launched @savewithstories on Instagram, which already has 134 authors and celebrities reading children’s stories, such as “Big Red Barn” read by Garner; “The Circus Ship”, read by Steve Carell; and “The rooster who would not be quiet” (“¡El gallo que no se callaba!”) Read in Spanish by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Jennifer aspired to be a librarian when she was a young girl and has an in-depth knowledge of children’s books,” Betsy Zorio, vice president of American programs and advocacy at Save the Children, told The Post. “Jennifer and Amy asked their friends and colleagues in Hollywood and elsewhere to participate.”

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Children’s Literacy Website Storyline Online streams videos of renowned actors reading children’s books while viewers watch the stories come to life with illustrations and animations. Among the dozens of choices, Oprah Winfrey reads “La Reine Hula-Hoopin” by Thelma Godin; “To Be a Drum” by Evelyn Coleman, read by James Earl Jones; and Allison Janney’s take on “Carla’s Sandwich” by Debbie Herman. Most readings are intended for young children and last approximately 10 minutes.

And remember, children will certainly appreciate their own parents by reading them too.