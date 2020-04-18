Author Rick Bragg’s Alabama Quarantine Journal

The Times asked the authors to follow what they are doing in isolation. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Rick Bragg reports from Alabama, where Larry McMurtry, John Prine and Turner Movie Classics keep him company, with his mother, 13 cats and an Australian Shepherd – but no WiFi. No date was given because time does not matter.

The seniors here say it’s the end of the world, but I don’t think so. In great lingering sadness, this desolate world will only waver.

Yet if the end East almost, I don’t want to waste the time I have left. So I read some Hemingways, and some Dickens, and the words of an old cowboy called Sam the Lion, from Larry McMurtry’s “The Last Picture Show”.

… Being crazy about a woman like her is always the right thing to do…

I watched “Red River” sure TCM, and “Lawrence of Arabia”, and “Key Largo.” I heard Humphrey Bogart, the drifting World War II veteran, speak to landlord Lionel Barrymore about his son’s distant grave. I listened to Sam Cooke, Patsy Cline and Allman Brothers. And I composed an honky-tonk piano, by Jerry Lee Lewis, because I don’t think the world will end until Jerry Lee says it.

Odd, that in this period of real death, surrounded by so many struggles, there is, here at the end of a long drive in the foothills of Alabama, so much time to kill.

Edward G. Robinson, Humphrey Bogart, Lionel Barrymore and Lauren Bacall in “Key Largo”. (Warner Bros / Kobal / Shutterstock)

We are lucky here at the end of this road. On television, I see overcrowded hospitals and brave men and women risking their own lives with inadequate equipment, and my heart breaks. I hear intelligent people asking for help in hospitals where patients die in the hallways.

Tight spaces, crowds, physical contact are all so dangerous now, so I do what I’m told. I sit on the porch in the middle of 40 acres and watch the dog, an Australian Shepherd, harangue an arrogant cat for most of a quarter of a mile, before the cat, without slowing down, flakes off a large pine tree. It looks like a cartoon. The dog looks at the cat for a moment, disappointed, then retraces his steps through the pasture, making a detour to harass a mule standing belly at the bottom of the tall spring grass. Then he climbs the hill to the porch, for pets. Through the screen door, I hear my 83-year-old mother singing about gathering at the river.

Space is not a problem here.

But space and time will drive you crazy.

There is no internet in this corner of Calhoun County, no cellular reception, unless the wind is just blowing in the right direction and the canopy of tree parts for a moment or two, to pass a signal inside.

It’s just me and my mom and the creaking pines, and the dog, 13 cats, the cattle and CNN … and the fear, of course, even here, that the virus somehow ends up along the long driveway.

Jerry Lee Lewis performs in 1964. (ITV / Shutterstock)

More and more, I find myself talking to the dog. It is a beautiful dog and an intelligent dog, but it is not a magic dog.

“Who is a good boy?” I ask.

Nothing.

“Who is the better boy?”

Silence.

“Who is the best boy in the whole world?”

He hits his tail on the porch once, twice, three times.

“Well, OK,” I tell her, and will make her happy.

You don’t have to be stingy at the end of the world. He’s getting cocktails now for a snack. I give him two, and because it makes him happy, I give him six more. He gained six pounds at the end of time.

I’m a little concerned that some passers-by will see me talking to my dog, but there were no passers-by at the time of the pandemic. There is only calm, shame in a way that I cannot explain, in the middle of it all.

“It’s a sign,” said my mother.

Scourges will descend. Governments will fall.

“Then I will not pay the water bill,” I said, “and I will give the dog the dewormer.”

The dog wags its tail; he likes to be in conversation.

“Go chase another cat,” I tell him, and he takes off like a ball.

The first weeks of isolation went quickly. I was finishing a collection of essays which will be published in the fall, and it was encouraging to work towards the future to which we will return once everything is done. I knew I would be adrift for a while after the deadline was met, so I took my time. It took me a week to write the acknowledgments. It was two paragraphs … but beautifully crafted.

Then things got a little slow. The days were clear, above all. I went to the Calhoun county cooperative to get animal feed, something that needed to be done, pandemic or not. I walked along the fence, checking the cable for breaks; my mother’s mule and two miniature donkeys would go if they could; jackasses are always looking for problems.

Pretty afternoon, I drove the county roads in my van, alone. I listened to everything, from the big band to rockabilly, but not the new country, which is all hat and not cow. But even lost on a lonely country road, sadness drifted. I heard that the great composer John Prine was dead, swept away by the virus. Prine was the antidote to all the bad music in the world, to all stop words. My favorite was a monkey cosmonaut who, after passing out in a black hole, crashes on Earth after the dismantling of the Soviet Union and its space program.

Now Leningrad Petersburg and Hell of Petersburg

For a monkey traveling in space with a story to tell

I heard that Bill Withers is dead. He showed me how to groove before I knew what a groove was.

I want to spread the news, only if it feels good to get used to it

Oh you keep using me until you use me

Bill withers (Gilles Petard / Redferns)

It occurred to me, somewhere along those thin ribbons of asphalt, that almost all of the singers I really loved were dead, including about 3 / 16th of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and that still made you sad.

I drove until the sun went down and the long night set in. My nights are longer than most. I never slept well. It’s been a long time from sunset at 3 or 4 in the morning, so I went back to the library, to hide. I reread McMurtry “Lonely doveBecause it is one of my favorites for life and because it is as thick as an Augusta brick; if you kill time, I learned, a thin volume leaves too much time to watch.

I reread “White Fang” and “Call of the Wild” in London. I reread, to remember a simpler and safer time, the books of my childhood, “Old Yeller” and “Savage Sam”. My dog, Speck, will have his own biography someday. Although I’m pretty sure a slim volume is the most we could hope for from its sorry behind.

I read and I read, but sooner or later I had to face the world again. I took the TV remote control and turned to CNN and the local news to see what had changed, to wait for that glimmer of hope.

I would not ignore it, all the heroism of the health workers and the suffering of the infected. I have watched him, like so many Americans, for hours. I used to write things like that in another life. I shoot for those who do it now; this monster is something new.

Finally, I’m going to hide again, this time with the remote control flashing in my hand. But there is not much that strengthens hope in humanity. I don’t want the last thing I see to be a show about people running in the ragweed, naked ass, “Naked and Afraid” or a show making fun of people and their misery, or this new thing , where people eat crackers from the Cuban missile crisis.

I guess, here at the end of time, I’m just a snob.

I know there will someday be an end to this. Until then, I will plunge into the past, into black and white, where the good in us, played by Barrymore, looks at the dismal gangster, Edward G. Robinson, without fear.