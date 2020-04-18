Apple shares sink after Goldman predicts sharp drop in iPhone sales

The coronavirus is poised to cause a massive drop in iPhone sales this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Wall Street bank analysts said on Friday they forecast a 36% drop in iPhone shipments in the third quarter as global customers remain stranded due to coronavirus and downgrade stocks. Apple to “sell” them.

Goldman added that it does not expect Apple to launch the next generation of iPhone models until at least November – two months behind the company’s usual launch event in September – because limited world travel could delay its engineering and final production process.

The bank noted that average retail prices for consumer devices – a measure that is normally strong for Apple due to the high price of many of its phones – are likely to fall during a recession and will not rebound quickly as consumers become Be wary of Apple’s most expensive models.

“We do not assume that this slowdown will result in the loss of Apple users from its installed base,” Goldman analysts said in a note. “We just assume that existing users will keep their devices longer and choose cheaper Apple options when they buy a new device.”

The downgrade brought Apple stocks down 2.2% on Friday afternoon to $ 280.27.

Apple unveiled its latest low-budget smartphone, the iPhone SE, earlier this week. The device, which brings the insides of an iPhone 11 into the cheaper body to make from an iPhone 8, starts at $ 399.

Preorders for the iPhone SE went online Friday morning.