Another Broadway streaming service to debut next month

A streaming war is brewing on Broadway.

With coronavirus restrictions limiting theater marquees since March 12, a new streaming service called Broadway on Demand is slated to debut next month, head-to-head with the seven-year-old BroadwayHD streamer.

The new service has been light on details, but says it will offer a content library, exclusive live events, interactive platforms, and video lessons from leading theater instructors. Its list of over 100 archived shows from around the world will be announced soon.

The new service will compete with BroadwayHD, which was founded in 2013 by award-winning producers Tony Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley. BroadwayHD, which costs $ 8.99 a month or $ 99.99 a year, offers more than 200 titles, including “Oklahoma!,” With Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen as “King Lear”, as well as theater documentaries.

“Broadway is a giant global brand, and its impact extends far beyond a few blocks to Midtown Manhattan,” Broadway on Demand chief executive Sean Cercone said on Thursday. “This platform is our way of breaking down geographic and economic barriers so that the whole world can share in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer.”

Broadway on Demand has not yet determined the exact date of May, but indicates that it will start with a benefit concert called “30 days of opening nights”. The concert will be broadcast live from the Bourbon Hall in Hollywood “in accordance with social distancing guidelines and policies,” the company said.

The schedule for the benefit concert will be announced in the coming days, and viewing will be available via Broadway on Demand, which offers a free subscription, as well as a premium subscription for monthly fees, which will soon be released. This subscription will provide access to additional content.

The event will raise funds for artists affected by the coronavirus, including playwrights, musicians, composers and theater staff. Broadway theaters nationwide have been closed since March, and are expected to remain closed until restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed. In New York, the Broadway League, the Broadway commercial group, said theaters will remain dark until June 7.