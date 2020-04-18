AJ Styles injured by the exit of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE

AJ Styles takes on WWE to free his friends and stable mates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows – even blaming himself.

The former WWE champion, who has not been on “Monday Night Raw” since his Boneyard game with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, ​​spoke about his colleagues’ release of the company ‘OC (Original Club). during a live broadcast Mixer Thursday.

“If you didn’t know, Gallows and Anderson, guys who look like my brothers were out yesterday,” Styles said on the stream. This one really hurt. The only way I know how to explain it is that these guys are my family and that I couldn’t take care of my little brothers.

“That’s how I feel about it, I’m the oldest and I’m supposed to take care of them. I failed to do so and I feel strangely responsible for their release. It is devastating. I don’t know of any other way to explain it. “

Gallows and Anderson, who are said to have signed five-year contracts with WWE 2019, were part of Wednesday’s massive day of cuts by billionaire Vince McMahon’s company due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They even participated in the Styles Boneyard match at WrestleMania.

WWE has cut more than 20 wrestlers, including Kurt Angle, longtime superstars Heath Slater and Zack Ryder as well as Rusev, Sarah Logan and others. Arbitrators, advertisers, backstage producers and writers have also been fired or put on leave as part of a cost-cutting measure by the company

“It’s just weird, this stuff is planned with everything that’s going on,” said Styles. “I’m just shocked like you [about] some of the guys who were released. “

The move comes as WWE continues to produce its television shows from its Orlando-based Performance Center after the company was deemed a “vital” undertaking by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Anderson, who worked with Styles and Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling before coming to WWE, appeared to hint at a return to Japan in a Twitter post. It will likely take some time before this happens, as the company, as well as most other wrestling promotions in the world, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.