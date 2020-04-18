Airlines hold $ 10 billion in cash from customers, say lawmakers

American airlines are estimated to hold more than $ 10 billion in travel vouchers that should have been cash refunds for canceled flights, a group of senators announced on Friday.

Many US airlines cancel 60 to 80 percent of their flights, and under federal law, passengers on these flights are entitled to a full refund, said Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal in a statement. .

“However, many airlines have interfered with this right by offering travel vouchers as a default option, forcing passengers to take binding action to request refunds instead,” they said.

Democratic senators asked Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines to provide details on their refund policies during the pandemic.

In the airline responses, which were reviewed by Reuters, most did not share the total value of travel vouchers and credits they had issued during the pandemic.

But JetBlue, which holds 5.5% of the domestic market, said it issued more than $ 20 million in travel credits per day to consumers in the first weeks of March.

“Assuming a similar trend across the industry over the past month, this figure could mean that airlines are sitting on more than $ 10 billion in customer cash,” said lawmakers, while inviting airlines to provide more information if they dispute the figure.

According to their findings, airlines offer cash refunds when the airline itself cancels a flight, as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation, but only Allegiant and Spirit offer refunds to passengers who voluntarily cancel their own tickets.

“None of the larger carriers with the most revenue, including United, American, Delta and Southwest, offer similar reimbursements,” he said.

In their responses, the airlines generally stated that their policies were in accordance with DOT guidelines.

Sun Country, a very low-cost carrier based in Minnesota, said that refunding all of its non-refundable tickets outside of DOT guidelines “would jeopardize the future of the company.”

Among the responses from the major carriers, Delta said it had processed more than a million refunds totaling more than $ 500 million in March for passengers who requested a cash refund for flights canceled or modified by Delta.

American Airlines said in response that more than 90% of customers who were offered a refund for flights canceled by the airline itself chose this option rather than a travel voucher.

If passengers do not specifically request a refund, a travel voucher is issued to them. While many airlines have made coupons valid for up to two years, some coupons expire within one year.

US Airlines Expected To Receive $ 25 Billion In Government Payroll Aid, Much Of It In Free Cash, And May Also Apply For An Additional $ 25 Billion In Government Loans To Help Overcome The Coronavirus Downturn .

Two weeks ago, the Department of Transport sent a notice to airlines reminding them that they are obliged to refund tickets when they cancel a flight or make a major flight schedule change that passengers choose not to not accept, but had taken no immediate action against the airlines.

The department said that given the massive crisis, it “will exercise its prosecutorial discretion and give carriers the opportunity to comply before taking further action”.