After the coronavirus hiatus, Ellen’s crew in limbo and upset

The core team of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” is said to have made noise about the way the main producers behaved during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communication appears to be the main complaint, although most crew members are not working and have had their wages significantly reduced, according to Variety.

The more than 30 crew members have not seen a word in writing for more than a month regarding their hours or wages, or even their health, said two insiders at the point of sale. Telephone calls were returned occasionally by a production coordinator, but little information was provided, they said.

For this reason, crew members who feared being put on leave did not know whether to prepare to claim unemployment. The show usually runs four days a week.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday.

Producers told the union team last week to expect a 60% cut in wages, according to Variety insiders, while non-union external tech company Key Code was hired to help production, as shown by the DeGeneres tapes on a remote set built at home. home. Four regular team members are working on the remote show, which started in early April, insiders said.

The news of the production of the remote show would have surprised most of the team members. The studio told Variety that representatives of the union representing the crew, the International Alliance of Theater Employees, have approved the hiring of the non-union store.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which distributes “Ellen,” told Variety that union members have been paid steadily since the start of the pandemic, albeit at a reduced rate.

The crew last worked the week of March 9, Variety said, and then the Warner Bros. batch closed the week of March 16 – which was the last week for which the crew was paid in full. The following week was a scheduled spring break.

Wage reductions for the union team arrived the week of March 30, when the hours were reduced from 10 hours a day to 8 hours, for a total of 32 hours a week. Then, on April 10, employees were asked to prepare for a cut only 16 hours a week. Rumors of a return to full wages swirled midweek after Variety began asking questions about the situation, the media said.

Some members of the stage crew have been part of the syndicated show since the pilot 17 years ago, said Variety, and DeGeneres is one of the highest-paid television stars, with a Telepictures contract worth almost $ 50 million a year.