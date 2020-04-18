Africa could see at least 300,000 coronavirus deaths this year: report

Africa could see 300,000 coronavirus deaths this year alone in the best of cases – and 3.3 million deaths in the worst, according to a report on Friday.

If “intense social distancing” is in place, the continent could see more than 122 million infections, and without intervention against contagion, up to 1.2 billion people could contract the deadly virus, according to the report, which cites the modeling of Imperial College London.

In all of these cases, Africa’s fragile and underfunded health systems will carry a heavy burden, the report said.

The best scenario will require $ 44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment, according to the report, citing estimates from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

At worst, the continent’s health systems could shrink by $ 446 billion.

On Friday, Africa had more than 18,000 confirmed virus cases, but experts estimate that the continent is a few weeks from Europe – whose rate of increase seemed very similar at this stage.

Africa is “particularly susceptible” to the virus because of its poverty, overcrowded cities and endemic health problems, according to the UN report.

“Of all the continents, Africa has the highest prevalence of certain underlying conditions, such as tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS,” said the report.

A projection over the next six months shows more than 10 million serious cases, Michel Yao, director of WHO emergency operations in Africa, told PA. He did not provide the source of this projection.

“But these still need to be refined,” he said, adding that public health measures could help limit the cases.

