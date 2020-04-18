A renegade competition to reinvent LACMA has a LACMA commissioner among the jury

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has started demolishing four buildings on its east campus to make way for a new $ 750 million complex designed by Peter Zumthor, but that didn’t stop a protest group from launching a contest architecture with jury for a replacement. plan.

the A brigade of citizens to save LACMA, an ad hoc group led by architecture critics Greg Goldin and Joseph Giovannini, launched an open call inviting architects to submit ideas “that would expand the space of the gallery, rather than reduce it” and “propose in makes a house for collections as well as all the services necessary to enhance and take care of collections.

The deadline for submitting proposals was Wednesday. On the same day, the group released the list of jurors who will select the winning design – a respectable (albeit entirely white) list of architectural and museum professionals.

The former director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, John Walsh, who was part of the team that worked on the development and construction of the building designed by Richard Meier in Brentwood, will serve as a competition adviser. Jury includes Los Angeles architect Barton Phelps, artist Lauren Bon from Metabolic Studio, who is also vice-president and director of the Annenberg Foundation, and J. Patrice Marandel, who until 2017 was chief curator of LACMA for European art.

The participation of Marandel, who worked at LACMA for almost a quarter of a century, and of Bon, whose mother, Wallis Annenberg, endowed the presidency of the director of LACMA, is certainly an overwhelming one. (The official title of LACMA Director Michael Govan is CEO and Director of Wallis Annenberg.)

Artist Lauren Bon of Metabolic Studio in 2013. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Bon couldn’t be reached for comment, but Marandel said he accepted the invitation to be on the jury because he had concerns about Zumthor’s design.

“I don’t want to upset people,” he says. “It’s not my way of being. I’m just passionate about museums and their existence. … and I’m retired and have the luxury of speaking. “

Marandel said he was also curious to see alternatives to the existing museum plan. “I would be interested if an architect had considered the operation of the museum – if he built from scratch, if there was room for the back of the house, for galleries, for storage,” says- he. “I am interested in building mechanics. Of course, I’m interested in aesthetics. But I’m really interested in the mechanics and the way it is all orchestrated. “

Marandel says that in his opinion, the ideal museum places the curators near the collection and the storage near the galleries. (The Zumthor plan moved the curator’s offices to a tower across the street and placed the storage offsite.)

“We are dealing with the collection – we have to look at it, we have to assess it, we have to look at conservation needs,” he says. “For departments working with prints and paper work, we have to review them all the time. For textiles too. “

Marandel has criticized the Zumthor plan in the past. He was quoted in a February report on LACMA by Giovannini in the L.A. Review of Books, as well as in his own writing published last month in the art magazine Apollo, in which he criticized the Zumthor plan as being “at odds with the proper functioning of a museum”.

Goldin said by email that the Citizens’ Brigade launched the competition as a means of “meeting the real needs of LACMA as it progresses, financially and spatially”.

Other jurors include architect and critic Aaron Betsky, director of the school of architecture at Virginia Tech; New York architects Winka Dubbeldam and William Pedersen; and Goldin and Giovannini.

They expect to announce the winners on April 22. The winning proposals will share a prize of $ 10,000.