92-year-old British man with terminal cancer beats coronavirus

A 92-year-old hard-core British man with terminal cancer beat the coronavirus – in part because of his “stubborn” personality, according to his family.

“Surprisingly, he was not ready to leave, he is stubborn. He’s back home and he’s about to heal and slowly recover, “Jim Bannister’s grandson Dan Bannister, told Surrey Live.

The elderly guy from Surrey, England, was diagnosed with cancer in December and had about a year to live, according to the newspaper.

But last month Dan – who moved in with Bannister after his cancer diagnosis – noticed his grandfather was delusional and admitted him to the hospital for tests – despite the fact that the nonagenarian insisted on the fact that he was “fine”.

“With his isolation due to the lockdown, he started to lose some of his cognitive function and was going a little doolally,” said Dan, 37.

Doctors at Frimley Park Hospital quickly told Bannister he had pneumonia, a urinary tract infection and COVID-19 – in addition to cancer.

“The problem was that we couldn’t go to see him, so the initial thought was that with all of these things, he was not going to get there,” said Dan.

But after almost two weeks in the hospital, Bannister miraculously returns home – and now stands up to prepare his breakfast each morning.

“He is stubborn and very independent; he wants to do it his own way, ”said Dan. “As a chief engineer, he is very methodical, writes things down and does things a certain way.”

Dan now hopes that Gezy Geezer’s recovery story inspires other coronavirus patients to fight.

“He can be beaten. I know it’s horrible and there are people with no underlying health issues dying, but there is someone in the high risk category who is not supposed to go out, and he did, “he said.

“He succeeded and it can be done.”