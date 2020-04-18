‘9-1-1’ star Ryan Guzman worried that a shot would allow him to have children

The cast of “9-1-1” is regularly invited to abseil the cliffs, perform underwater rescues and negotiate closed streets after an earthquake. So being lowered into a hole on a harness should be a comparative piece of cake, right?

Not for Ryan Guzman. The 32-year-old actor, who plays the firefighter Eddie Diaz in the drama Ryan Murphy, had to fight against claustrophobia in the middle of a freezing night on the spot.

Guzman is at the center of an autonomous episode reminiscent of Eddie’s military service in Afghanistan, where he received the Silver Star for heroism. A weather addict rescuing the boy in the well evokes the feelings of his own son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), who has cerebral palsy and almost disappeared when a tsunami hit the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles. In the Monday night episode, Christopher asked his father to speak to a school assembly about how he received the Silver Star and the public learns the details of the event that resulted in such a distinction.

Guzman, who was born in Texas and raised in Sacramento, California, spoke to The Post about Sherman Oaks where he lives with his family.

This episode shows viewers how Eddie received his Silver Star while serving in the U.S. military in Afghanistan. What was it like filming these war scenes?

I had the opportunity to hire my cousin. His name is Randy Hudson and he made five [military] turns. He was so influential in the filming of any war scene. Up to the patches we had on our uniforms and equipment. Some things are stretched for entertainment, but for the most part, it has authenticated everything. He actually rewrote a lot of the script.

How deep was Eddie going to save the boy who fell into the well?

This hole was the bane of my existence. It was maybe 10 to 12 feet deep. As far as width is concerned, I guess it was maybe three feet. So if you are claustrophobic, it would catch you already. At the same time, the way they lower you, you have to be in this harness. And the harnesses are usually meant to lean back and this takes most of the weight on your back. I could not [do that] because I had to go straight and I had a wet suit with my suit because it was raining and there was wind. Because of that, the whole weight had to go straight onto my groin. As they lowered me, I have 185 pounds that go straight to my groin. I had to do it for three different takes. Needless to say, I had to say to my daughter, “I don’t know if we will have more children.”

How has your working relationship with Gavin McHugh changed over the years?

He has grown about five or six inches since the first season I worked with. And grown, not just in height, but in the way it acts. In this episode of the tsunami, we could see this truly precious moment when Buck tells Eddie: “I lost your child.” We see Eddie go through this mixture of emotions where he doesn’t know how to keep it together. And then Christopher is brought back into his life and he realizes: “I cannot live without this child.” In my episode we see how true this is. There is a thought process that allows Eddie to go through the most difficult times. It’s because of Christopher. It’s all because of the love he has for his son.

Do you have children?

I have a little boy, Mateo. I’ll tell you what. Since coming into my life, my game has completely changed in terms of my insight and my ability to know what I’m doing wrong. I never want to take anyone else’s point of view for what I can do best. And all of this is due to my son because I want him to imitate his father’s work ethic and his ability to hear and grow.

What are you doing to keep yourself entertained now that you’re in the house?

A 1 year old child will certainly entertain you. From six in the morning to seven in the evening, he entertains us. I also write. I’m rewriting a script. I write songs. I write news. and get back into mixed martial arts. This quarantine was a blessing because I now return to the things that I rejected for too long. People will get back to basics, what matters in life. All the things we forget because we want to be noticed or have the attention of people we don’t really know.

“9-1-1” aired at 8 p.m. Monday on Fox.