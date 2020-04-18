‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor tries veganism in quarantine

Actor and future chef Ronen Rubinstein always wanted the time and motivation to learn new recipes and cook a full meal. Now, as he practices social distancing in his 1000 square foot home east of Los Angeles, cooking has become his kingdom and gives himself the means to “stay positive and mentally healthy through it all.”

With an extended time in the quaint pastel blue kitchen, he gained both an appreciation for the complex “process” of cooking and an opportunity to master his new venture – veganism.

“Now I am able to do this and learn slowly about the ingredients, the measurements and what goes with what. It’s the most I’ve ever cooked and I really enjoy taking my time, being patient, getting out of my comfort zone and enjoying the whole ritual, “said Rubinstein, 26, who stars in Fox’s new drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” alongside Rob Lowe (Rubinstein plays Lowe’s son) and Liv Tyler. With season 1 over, Fox announced on Monday that the series and its ensemble were receiving a pickup from season 2.

So what is a freshly converted vegan with endless time and a daring challenge?

“Lately I’ve been cooking the best pasta I have ever had in my life,” said Rubinstein, who even talks about his own homemade sauce and has a new “strange appreciation for tomatoes”.

Sometimes, however, even a health-conscious vegan succumbs to the sweet quarantine tooth. For this, he turns to “Amazing herbal desserts” by Anthea Cheng, calling her cookbook “a fun rabbit hole to go down.”

Aside from delights and new diets, Rubinstein, born in Israel and raised in New York, stands grounded with a generous portion of perspective.

“Now more than ever, I am grateful to have this beautiful kitchen and food in the fridge because not everyone has that right now,” he said. “It was a truly humiliating experience.”

Why is your kitchen your favorite room?

When I moved into the house, the kitchen was sort of the only place completely finished and renovated. I didn’t do much there at all; I fell completely in love with it. We’re all pretty much stuck at home, so we’re enjoying our favorite rooms even more now.

In addition to the kitchen, is your kitchen area used for something else?

Firefighter legos and puzzles on the dining table have been a main attraction in recent times. It’s the big table in the house, so I’m going to read my script here, chat with friends and have a coffee. I have a bunch of coloring books that I’m going to put up and my turntable is right by the table, so sometimes it’s nice to just sit and listen to records.

As a frank ecologist, how do you keep your kitchen green?

I have a really high-tech Molekule purifier that I keep in the dining room. It’s extremely important to me because now more than ever the air we breathe is so important. Plants have to be everywhere, so I have a lot of plants in the kitchen. Living and breathable element of the room, they add color and purify the air. I’m a bit of a water snob, so the water is super-monitored and the pH level is regulated. The food, if possible, I make sure it is organic and fresh.

What is your favorite time of day in your kitchen?

I am very big in lighting and there is this beautiful light that enters the kitchen around 9 or 9:30 am and just starts to climb in the trees far outside the window. Light begins to flow through the kitchen window and the skylight and it is this really crazy golden color that lasts only about 20 minutes. It’s one of my favorite times to make coffee and have a morning drink.

What photos and memories do you have on your refrigerator?

I have a lot of pictures of James Dean on the fridge – this is my favorite. I have a photo my mom sent me [from] when I was 7, standing next to my Kobe Bryant sanctuary, like posters and figurines. She sent him after his death, because it really bothered me. Polaroids of my dogs – my elder is a 2 year old pit bull, the other is almost 2 years old and is a boxer-pit bull mix. I am obsessed with pit bulls and I defend them enormously. I literally saved them from the street.

Do you have a favorite souvenir here?

It was in May 2018 when I moved into the house. I found a great recipe and cooked my very first three-course candlelight meal for a very special person in my life. It was the first night in the house and the boxes were everywhere and chaotic but luckily the kitchen was ready with a table. It was a wonderful way to start moving into a new house. I think that’s probably one of the reasons I have such a deep connection to cooking. I remember it was yesterday.