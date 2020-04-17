WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

by April 17, 2020 Top News
WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

Longtime WWE announcer Howard Finkel has died at age 69, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

No cause of death was mentioned. Finkel has reportedly been struggling with health problems in recent years.

“WWE extends its condolences to family, friends and fans of Finkel,” the organization said in its statement.

Finkel made his ring by announcing his debut in 1977 at Madison Square Garden for WWE’s predecessor, WWWF. In 1980 he was the first tenant of Titan Sports, which eventually became World Wrestling Entertainment. For more than two decades, “The Fink” has been a pillar of the ring, with his distinctive voice and his signature phrase “and world champion NNNEEEWWW!”

Finkel also sometimes participated in the competition, most notably in a tuxedo match against longtime rival Harvey Wippleman in 1995.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

His appearances have become less frequent in recent years but Finkel has remained “an indispensable resource” within the organization, said WWE in its statement.

“Well respected by current Superstars, WWE legends and the Hall of Fame, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him loved by colleagues,” said the company.

The wrestling community reacted to the news on social media on Thursday.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2020-04-16/wwe-hall-of-fame-ring-announcer-howard-finkel-dies

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Mom Selling Penis Masks Raised $ 56,000 for Charity

Mom Selling Penis Masks Raised $ 56,000 for Charity

April 17, 2020
North Korean defector wins parliamentary seat in South Korea

North Korean defector wins parliamentary seat in South Korea

April 16, 2020
San Francisco wants to give students an A grade because of the coronavirus

San Francisco wants to give students an A grade because of the coronavirus

April 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *