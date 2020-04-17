WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

Longtime WWE announcer Howard Finkel has died at age 69, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

No cause of death was mentioned. Finkel has reportedly been struggling with health problems in recent years.

“WWE extends its condolences to family, friends and fans of Finkel,” the organization said in its statement.

Finkel made his ring by announcing his debut in 1977 at Madison Square Garden for WWE’s predecessor, WWWF. In 1980 he was the first tenant of Titan Sports, which eventually became World Wrestling Entertainment. For more than two decades, “The Fink” has been a pillar of the ring, with his distinctive voice and his signature phrase “and world champion NNNEEEWWW!”

Finkel also sometimes participated in the competition, most notably in a tuxedo match against longtime rival Harvey Wippleman in 1995.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

His appearances have become less frequent in recent years but Finkel has remained “an indispensable resource” within the organization, said WWE in its statement.

“Well respected by current Superstars, WWE legends and the Hall of Fame, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him loved by colleagues,” said the company.

The wrestling community reacted to the news on social media on Thursday.

In what has already been a difficult week for our @WWE family today we lost our first employee and the WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic and recognized by generations of fans. We will miss him. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ – Stéphanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

I will miss my friend very much @howardfinkel. Passionate dishes and a fan of wrestling. An incredible soul. He is the soundtrack for so many of our childhoods. No one has ever done it better. Rest in peace Fink. – Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I met Howard for the first time behind the scenes of WrestleMania 33. I went upstairs and like I said “Hello, sir” and went to introduce myself, he burst out “HELLO, JOHNNY!” I couldn’t believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink – Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a great friend and a mentor to me. I was so blessed to be able to turn to him for advice, honesty and sometimes a little humor. He spoke with kindness and always had a sparkle in his eyes when he spoke of our industry. Thanks for everything Howard. 💛 – The Brandalorien (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 16, 2020