The death toll from coronaviruses in the Chinese city of Wuhan – where the global epidemic is believed to have originated – was revised on Friday, increasing by 50 percent, state media reported.

Wuhan attributes the drastic increase – from 2,579 to 3,869 to deaths – to insufficient hospital admissions capacity that was overwhelmed during the peak of the epidemic in the city.

Cases in the city were also adjusted from 325 to 50,333, which accounts for more than 60% of everyone infected throughout China.

The revised number of Wuhan coronaviruses came a few days after it was revealed that the Chinese government had waited six days before warning its citizens of the severity of the Wuhan epidemic.

President Xi Jinping warned the public January 20 – Almost a week after Chinese authorities privately determined on January 14 that the virus has become a pandemic, the Associated Press reported, citing expert estimates based on infection data.

During these crucial days, more than 3,000 people in Wuhan descended on the coronavirus and millions of Chinese began to travel for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The first case of coronavirus in Wuhan was officially reported on December 31.

The coronavirus epidemic has since exploded worldwide, infecting more than 2.1 million people and causing more than 145,000 deaths.

With post wires