Woman sues Princess Cruises after death of husband from coronavirus

A Texas woman whose husband died of coronavirus has filed a lawsuit against Princess Cruises – claiming that she and her husband were allowed on board even if the crew knew they would be exposed, according to a new report.

Susan and Michael Dorety of Crowley boarded the Grand Princess in San Francisco on February 21 to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, KXAS-TV reported.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, says that at the start of the day, at least two passengers infected with COVID-19 on the ship landed while more than 60 people they exposed remained on board.

“They should never leave them on the ship,” widow’s lawyer Rusty Hardin told the station. “They should have warned them of the dangers. They should have tested them. And they really shouldn’t have taken this ship. “

Four days later, the cruise line sent an email to passengers who had already disembarked to inform them that they had been exposed, the suit said. But they would not have warned the new passengers, including the couple.

In fact, the ship did not quarantine its passengers in their rooms for about two weeks, depending on the combination.

Once there, Michael started showing symptoms – and his wife called the hotline several times, but never got the help her husband needed, she said.

Susan finally convinced the crew to allow Michael to see the CDC medical staff on the dock, three days after he first developed symptoms, depending on the suit.

“The CDC looked at him alarmed and asked why she hadn’t brought him earlier,” said the suit. “She explained that she had spent the last two days trying to convince the princess to let him get off the ship.”

He was taken to hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 and “spent days dying,” the suit said. He died alone, his wife and children listening on the phone “while the doctor counted Michael Dorety’s heartbeats until he left,” said the suit.

Princess Cruises told the local station that it does not comment on the pending litigation.

“Princess Cruises was sensitive to the hardship that the COVID-19 epidemic has caused to our guests and the crew,” said the company. “Our response throughout this process has focused on the well-being of our customers and the crew within the parameters dictated to us by the relevant government agencies and on the evolution of medical understanding of this new disease. “

Now the widow wants to make sure that nothing like that happens to someone else.

“Obviously, there is a lot going on with the virus that no one is responsible for,” Hardin told the station. “It’s a very different circumstance. These are people responsible for caring for other people who knew the risk, who did not warn them, who took their money for a cruise knowing as they did, so that these people could very well be exposed to a deadly virus. They did it anyway. That’s what she wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “

The CDC said In a report released in late March, more than 800 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths, had been reported among people who traveled on board the Grand Princess and the Diamond Princess, another unfortunate ship.