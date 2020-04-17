Will life return to normal? A plan to reopen

President Trump unveiled a plan to state governors on Thursday on how to ease restrictions on coronaviruses in an effort to stem the economic devastation of the pandemic.

The guidelines – obtained by The Post – indicate that the downward trend in COVID-19 cases may be able to reopen their restaurants, bars, theaters, workplaces, sports centers and gymnasiums as of May 1.

The crisis put more than 22 million Americans out of work in a month, according to data from the US Department of Labor released on Thursday.

Will life ever return to normal? This is apparently the issue that concerns everyone.

Here’s what else we learned today:

New York crisis:

Where’s my check?

Millions of Americans – especially those who use income tax preparers such as H&R Block and TurboTax – are still waiting for the promised stimulus packages.

Hey, these are not essentials! For some, one-time payments were used for odd impulse purchases – like dildos, pistols, and stripper sticks.

The virus hits the house:

On Wednesday, a Long Island mom was able to meet her newborn son for the first time – more than 10 days after his birth – after giving birth while on a coronavirus respirator.

Meet our hero of the day: Whole Foods delivery boy Eduardo Rojas braves the virus every day to feed quarantined New Yorkers.

Read about a woman’s quest to find her father’s last resting place, as Big Apple mortuaries and funeral homes quickly run out of space.

Safe and dangerous: