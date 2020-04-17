White House directs WHO funds withheld to other organizations

The White House budget office has asked federal agencies to redirect World Health Organization funds to groups doing similar work, saying that a 60-day suspension of WHO funding ordered by President Trump will be permanent.

Funds will instead go to outfits such as the Red Cross and the Samaritan purse after Trump said on Tuesday that the WHO needed reform after failing to review coronavirus data from from China, contributing to a pandemic that has infected more than 650,000 American residents.

The United States provided about 10 percent of $ 4.8 billion annual budget. Most of the American contributions were “voluntary”. Annual dues in the United States $ 58 million, the next installment is not expected before September.

Trump administration officials have stopped “voluntary” contributions from agencies such as USAID, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services – totaling approximately $ 300-400 million annually.

An administration official told The Post that efforts are underway to redirect “every pot of money” from WHO to other organizations. Large international relief organizations are already doing similar work in many cases, they said.

The administration official said the White House Office of Management and Budget would send all necessary notifications to Congress when there are decisions to redirect the funds, although in some cases this may be unnecessary.

In addition to Trump’s accusation that WHO is “China-centric” and in need of “meaningful reform”, Trump administration officials complain about WHO’s lenient travel budget and liberal political priorities , highlighting the work of WHO on climate change and abortion.

WHO’s annual travel budget is around $ 200 million, overshadowing many of its health programs. In 2016, WHO spent $ 71 million on AIDS and hepatitis, $ 61 million on malaria and $ 59 million on tuberculosis, the Associated Press reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) promised on Wednesday to challenge what she called Trump’s “illegal” suspension of WHO funds, but did not specify how. The White House argues that there is no legal obligation to fund the WHO.

Although Trump initially said the funds would be “suspended,” a senior administration official compared the WHO to a poor-quality construction company.

“If you pay a contractor to build a house and the roof falls, you don’t continue to pay them, you find a new contractor,” said the official. told the Daily Caller. “WHO has clearly failed in its work and continues to make serious mistakes that endanger the safety and security of our country, in particular by allowing the reopening of wet markets. It should not be controversial for the United States to want to partner with international organizations that will truly protect international health. “

Tensions over WHO funding had been brewing for weeks.

Trump administration officials told the Post last month that they were dismayed that China had injected just $ 20 million, or 3%, into a WHO campaign to raise $ 675 million. dollars of funds dedicated to coronaviruses.

“China, which started the pandemic, has reported a meager $ 20 million,” a senior Trump administration official told The Post. “They refuse to pay even 3% of the global fund to respond to the virus that their own actions have spread quickly outside their country. It is shocking and a shame. “