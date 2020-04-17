What we can learn from recent trends

In less than a week, the 32 NFL teams will gain momentum in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This project has been the most debated and discussed of all time due to the current circumstances in the world. The NFL draft is the only thing that’s really going on in the sports world and has provided fans with a distraction and something to debate with their friends.

We decided to review the last five drafts and see if there are any trends to detect and what these tell us about the potential decisions that the teams are facing in this year’s project.

From the 2015 draft, we used the Pro Football Reference draft search tool to break things down.

In these five projects, there were 608 offensive players drafted, 558 defensive players arrested and 18 in special teams.

Here’s what we found:

Position taken most

The teams have picked wide catches more than any other position, reflecting on the importance of the passing game. There were 159 receivers – 17 in the first round, which is the third most. Cornerback (147) is second in the general classification and tied for first with 18 first-round picks. The ball carrier (121), the defensive tackle (109) and the defensive end (105) complete the top five.

The defensive end is tied with the cornerback for the most first-round picks (18). While the quarterback and attacking tackle do not have a high overall number, they are tied for fourth place with the defensive tackle in the first round picks (16).

Position taken least

We have excluded kickers and bettors from this count. Indoor offensive linemen occupy two of the first five places. The centers (33) were the least selected in the last five versions. They are followed by the linebackers (34), the rear quarters (56), the guards (67) and the linebackers (69).

The first round selections are fairly close to the overall numbers. The only exception is running. While the 121 runners defeated are the third in terms of position, only nine were taken in the first round, which is the draw for the fifth. This confirms the theory that most teams now have that runners can be found in later rounds.

First turn or bust

There is always a big debate about positional value when it comes to first-round choices. Are you using a first round choice on a wide receiver or are you expecting later rounds? Can you find a good edge rusher outside the first round?

Here are the positions where we found that the choices in the first round were much more successful than those of the other rounds: offensive lineman, cornerback and quarterback.

Let’s start with offensive tackles. There were 96 draft picks, 16 in the first round, four in the top 10. Of these 96, three made up an All-Pro team and all were first round picks; two of them were among the top 10 picks.

There were 67 draft goalies, eight in the first round and two in the top 10. Only Quenton Nelson was All-Pro and was ranked No. 6 overall by the Colts in 2018.

Only one of 33 draft centers made a Pro Bowl, and it was another Colts first round pick, Ryan Kelly.

At the cornerback, of the 147 players drafted, eight made a Pro Bowl. The Dolphins Xavien Howard’s pick, a second-round pick, is the only one outside the first round.

The quarterback is the one you expect to have a higher success rate in the first round, as the quarterbacks are always over-drafted. Of the 56 drafted, there were eight Pro Bowlers, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, a fourth round pick, the only one coming from outside the first round.

You can wait for these

The positions where teams were most successful outside the first round were the ball carrier, wide catcher and defensive end.

Going back is probably the most debated position in the project. There were 121, including nine in the first round. Of the 14 who made a Pro Bowl, nine came from outside the first round. For each Ezekiel Elliott, there is an Alvin Kamara.

There is a debate among Jets fans right now about taking a wide receiver in the first round. The figures say they should wait. Of the 159 wide receivers written, 17 were taken in the first round. There were eight (not counting those retained) for those who made a Pro Bowl, and seven of them were drafted outside the first round. Amari Cooper, drafted by the Raiders in 2015, is the only first round to have been Pro Bowler.

The defense is an equal division. Of the 10 Pro Bowlers, five came out of the first round.

Is the volume important?

At this time of year, there is always talk of negotiating for more choices with the idea that more choices mean getting more good players.

It’s not always the case.

The Browns have used the most choices in the past five years (52). Although they greatly improved their talent during this period, they did not make a playoff appearance. They also carried out large exchanges (Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry) to complete their list.

The teams just behind the Browns have had mixed success. The Seahawks (49), Vikings (49), Bengals (48) and 49ers (48) complete the top five.

The teams that used the least choice were the Panthers (32), Falcons (32), Eagles (32), Bears (32) and Saints (33).

Volume isn’t always synonymous with draft success. Do you prefer to have the last five drafts of the saints or those of the Bengals?

Take a step

Which CEOs are most likely to take a step? Looking at the teams that traded in the first round since 2015, Seahawks general manager John Schneider likes to go back. Bills GM Brandon Beane and Eagles GM Howie Roseman love to ride.

Schneider dropped six times in the first round. This makes sense, as Seattle usually writes at the end of the first round. Many teams like to come out of the end of the first round, feeling that there is not much difference in the caliber of players to take in the second round. The Browns and Ravens also traded three times.

The Bills and Eagles each increased three times. In both cases, two of these trades led to the drafting of a quarterback. Philidelphia climbed twice to get Carson Wentz in 2016. Buffalo did the same in 2018 for Josh Allen.