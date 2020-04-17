What the NFC and AFC South teams are looking for in the NFL draft

The Times’ Sam Farmer analyzes the needs of the division teams in four parts before the NFL draft, to be held from April 23 to 25. Today, part 2, the South, so that the teams write:

NFC South

Panthers: Carolina left Cam Newton and signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, so the Panthers are fine. They could turn their attention to defense with the seventh pick, and defensive forward Derrick Brown could really help a unit that was trampled on last season. The Panthers had the worst running defense in the league in 2019.

Buccaneers: The Buccaneers are delighted to have signed Tom Brady, and this Hall of Fame-bound quarterback will be happier if his new team blocks him. Offensive tackle is likely the direction of Tampa Bay with the 14e to choose. The edge rusher is also a need.

Hawks: Two rams move east, the Falcons signing ball carrier Todd Gurley – who played college ball in Georgia – and defensive end Dante Fowler. Defense is still a priority for Atlanta, which started the season 1-7 last season and lost an average of 31.3 points in those games. A good cornerback, perhaps? Or maybe a hobby now that Vic Beasley is gone?

Saints: The Saints have aged in linebacker, and there are good ones inside this class – namely Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen – so this is a direction they could take. In addition, New Orleans could add a receiver to divert some of Michael Thomas’ defensive attention. And is Taysom Hill the future at QB? Or is it possible that coach Sean Payton is looking for another young prospect to develop?

Patrick Queen, of the state of Louisiana, could be suitable for New Orleans. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

AFC South

Jaguars: Jacksonville has signed some intriguing free agent signatures with linebacker Joe Schobert and tight end Tyler Eifert. With two selections in the first round, the team could land an elite receiver and address a once proud defense that collapsed last season. This team must be able to stop the race, so the linebacker and / or defensive tackle are possible directions.

Titans: Tennessee has opened up their wallet to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill and ball carrier Derrick Henry, as well as linebacker Vic Beasley of Atlanta. An edge rusher in the first round would be nice, although there may not be a choice of value at the end of the round. The Titans could meet their need for offensive guard or security.

Foals: Indianapolis gave their first round pick in San Francisco for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, but the Colts had choices 34 and 44 in the second round. They may be looking to provide Philip Rivers with another receiver, as this group is anemic beyond T.Y. Hilton. The Colts had the third-lowest receiving yards received last season.

Texans: Houston has swapped this year’s first round pick for tackle Laremy Tunsil. He will therefore be on arms Thursday evening, unless he returns to the round. The team has two choices in the second round, but good luck finding the next DeAndre Hopkins at these locations. A solid cornerback would be nice.

NEXT: North divisions.