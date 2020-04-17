‘Walking Dead’ star Jeffrey Dean Morgan hosts home studio show

Hollywood’s unprecedented shutdown due to the coronavirus has prompted networks to deliver products to makeshift locations.

Talk show hosts experimented with concerts using laptops, while news anchors broadcast from their basements, family rooms and libraries. “Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the sinister Negan in the drama of the zombie apocalypse AMC, entered his garage and built a studio that looks like his living room.

The first episode of his series, “Friday Nights In With the Morgans”, begins Friday (10 p.m.) on AMC.

Morgan, 53, and his wife, “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, 37, will lead the freewheeling cat on their farm in Dutchess County, NY, known as Mischief Farm for the mysterious tombstones for – on think – long time – dead cats Mischief I and Mischief II on the property.

Morgan was listening to Howard Stern after dropping Burton-made masks at a local hospital when he got the idea for a show that brought his friends together in the farming community to see how they were managing their lives during the pandemic. It was partly inspired by the spin-off of “Talking Dead” and sent a rough preview to CMA president Sarah Burnett. “He was lit up green that day,” says Morgan, for a four-episode pickup.

“We love Jeffrey and Hilarie – and we were really drawn to the idea of ​​this raw, real glimpse of their farm life that is not the” polite celebrity “approach, but something much more complicated and practical, where they talk about friends who may be famous and friends who may be local doctors on the front line right now, “said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group.

AMC sent a camera, tripod and some lights to Morgan, and he invited friends such as his “Walking Dead” co-star Christian Serratos, “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, who was also on “One Tree Hill”, to come on the show. The only non-interpreter for the first episode is Morgans’ personal physician, Dr. Sharagim Kemp. “She led the way in telemedicine in New York State, so she will talk about it,” said Burton.

The network was very casual with regard to guidelines, says Morgan. “I don’t do well with [guidelines] and I think AMC knew it, “he says. “The way to get followed is to tell me to do what I want – and then I panic.”

“It was important to us that it was not a group of actors who spoke for themselves,” says Burton. “It would be really superficial. We wanted to talk to our friends who are proactive, involved in communities or who work with front line health workers. And people who are just overwhelmed. “

For the premiere, Morgan filmed 70 minutes of conversation and sent the footage to LA, where executive producer of “Talking Dead” Brandon Monk and executive co-producer Steve Markowitz worked on the episode. Morgan named John Krasinski, whose Sunday night YouTube series “Some Good News” proved popular, as an inspiration. “I love what he does. I wrote to her several times on Twitter, ”says Morgan.

Another inspiration is Kelly Clarkson, who filmed parts of her daily talk show on her ranch in Montana, with occasional songs recorded a cappella in the bathroom. “I would love to do an episode, a day in the life of Mischief Farm,” and get out of the cameras in front of our studio, “said Morgan.

For his part, Barnett says, “Seeing this show come to life so soon after saying,” Let’s do it “is strange and brilliant.”