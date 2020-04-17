USC JT Daniels quarterback enters transfer portal

Once hailed as the next big quarterback for USC, JT Daniels is now looking for a new home.

Former Santa Ana Mater Dei High signal caller, who started for USC in first year in 2018, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced on Thursday.

The decision, according to a person close to the situation, was taken in anticipation of a potential decision by the NCAA on a single transfer exception, which, if adopted, would offer Daniels immediate eligibility for the 2020 season.

If Daniels were to sit still next season, the USC is optimistic about his return. In a press release, the quarterback left this possibility on the table.

“I love this university, the coaching staff and the team,” said Daniels. “For me, it is in my best interest to explore all of my options for the 2020 season. I will keep in touch with the coaching staff throughout the process. One of my options is USC, and that door was left open for me. “

Daniels had been the centerpiece of future USC plans for attack. He fled with starting work as a first year and won it again in second year, as the USC went on a heavy air raid attack.

But plans for a second-year standout campaign have been derailed after just two quarters of the season’s opening against Fresno State. Daniels tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, ending his season and paving the way for freshman Kedon Slovis.

Slovis broke USC records, on his way to arguably the best first-year season for a quarterback in school history.

The two quarters were scheduled to compete for the starting position in the fall, but the Slovis remained the presumed favorite.

All signs initially indicated that Daniels was spending this season as a locum for Slovenians, in order to graduate from USC and register elsewhere as a graduate transfer. But with the future of this season in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA strongly considering allowing one-time transfers, Daniels is choosing to explore its options now.

As a former five-star prospect, with three years of eligibility remaining, Daniels is sure to generate a lot of interest in programs requiring a quarterback. Whether he actually leaves the USC, however, likely depends on what the NCAA decides.

It would not be the first time that a USC quarterback entered the portal, only to return. Last summer, Matt Fink almost moved to Illinois, before choosing to return and play a crucial role in three games.

USC coach Clay Helton gave Daniels the same opportunity.

“We have worked with JT and his family, as well as with our compliance office, to help him navigate the process of entering his name on the transfer portal,” Helton said in a statement. “It is his desire to explore all of his options before the 2020 season. We will continue to support JT in every way possible and help him in his decision, including the option of staying with our football team. JT is a great person, student, player and valued member of our football family. “