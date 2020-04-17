US stocks reversed trend after optimistic start on Thursday

On Thursday, US stocks attempted to push up jobless claims again to return to negative territory in the afternoon.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 62.01 points, or 0.2%, at the opening before dropping 292.97 points, or 1.2%, in midday trading after being drawn to the down by the latest report from the US Department of Labor.

The Labor Party said that 5.2 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week – meaning the pandemic has put 22 million people out of work in just one month.

The S&P 500 also fell about 0.6, worsening losses on Wednesday, as concerns over the economic picture of the virus weighing on investors. The Nasdaq Composite managed to stay green and recently rose 0.5% to 8,437.86 during a turbulent trading session.

“The stocks could not hold on to their previous gains because the short-term shock to the economy appears to dampen the risk appetite,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OADNA, in a comment.

The top three indexes posted the first gains due in part to a briefing on Wednesday evening where President Trump said the coronavirus had peaked in the United States and said some states would reopen by May 1.

And investors have been encouraged by other signs that the peak of the virus crisis has passed, such as some European countries letting companies get back to work and American states planning to restart their economies after imposing foreclosure measures.

Thursday’s jobless claims, while revealing, also declined from the week ending April 4 when more than 6.6 million people claimed unemployment benefits.

“The labor market curve is flattening and that is good for the economic outlook because it means a recession this time, not another big depression of the 1930s that lasted three and a half years,” said Chris Rupkey, Chief Financial Economist at MUFG Union Bank.

But unemployment figures were also too striking to ignore, especially since the recent job losses have wiped out all job gains since the end of the Great Recession.

Wall Street has also had to digest a multitude of reports on bad profits in an atmosphere of uncertainty about the duration of the closure.

“What the market cannot fully assess is when the economy reopens, what the nuances of this reopening will look like and what impact it will have on corporate profits in one quarter, two quarters and one year,” said said David Bahnsen. , director of investments of the Bahnsen group.