US sends CDC to Guatemala to verify deportees’ coronavirus allegations

The Trump administration has deployed a team from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Guatemala to “review and validate” the country’s coronavirus tests after officials reported more than 70 deportees on two recent flights from the United States. United States, according to authorities. in both countries.

At the same time, Guatemalan officials said on Thursday that they were suspending deportations from the United States indefinitely.

About 30 deportees on a March 26 flight from Arizona and 44 more on a flight on Monday from Texas were tested positive shortly after arriving in Central America, said Guatemalan officials.

Immigration and US customs screen the deportees before boarding, but do not test them for coronavirus. The Guatemalan authorities tested them after their arrival.

ICE spokesperson Jenny Burke told The Times that CDC officials are currently on the ground in Guatemala “to review and validate the COVID-19 tests performed on those arriving from ICE flights “.

“Once the results are available, the ICE will determine whether to re-evaluate current medical procedures with CDC guidelines to ensure that all of the necessary new practices are implemented,” she said.

Guatemalans who have been expelled from the United States in the past few days will be tested and, in some cases, tested again, government officials said on Thursday.

“Guatemala is working with the US authorities to revalidate the health of the Guatemalans who have been deported in recent days,” Presidential Spokesman Carlos Sandoval said in a live address to the nation.

Neither a spokesperson for the Guatemalan Ministry of Health nor the ICE would give further details on the tests.

Reports suggest that there are many more cases of coronavirus among immigrants in detention in the United States, and potentially in Guatemala as a whole, than what is publicly acknowledged.

The official number of deportees from the United States who tested positive by the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry remains five, the latest arriving in Guatemala on Monday. The government has confirmed 214 cases nationwide.

The ICE has confirmed 100 cases of COVID-19 among the approximately 32,000 immigrants in its care, and none among those it has suppressed. But it has just started limited testing in detention centers in the United States.

Guatemalan Minister of Health Hugo Monroy unleashed a diplomatic quagmire Tuesday evening when he told reporters in Guatemala that up to 75% of the passengers on an eviction flight from the United States had been revealed positive.

He did not specify which flight, but officials later confirmed to The Times that it was the March 26 flight from Mesa, Arizona.

More broadly, Monroy claimed that 50% to 75% of all Guatemalans expelled from the United States have tested positive for the virus. He then contradicted himself in a video released by his government, saying that he was referring to a single theft.

Then came the news of Monday’s flight, with a Guatemalan official tell the Associated Press that 44 additional deportees had tested positive. Neither Guatemalan health officials nor officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirm the report to The Times.

Guatemala became the first country to stop deportation flights from the United States last month, fearing that the Trump administration could export the virus to the relatively unaffected country, prompting the ICE to establish a additional protocol for return flights.

ICE subjects each potential passenger to health screening – including temperature monitoring – by a “flight attendant” before boarding, said Burke. Migrants who fail screening are kept out of the flight and sent to an establishment approved by the ICE for additional surveillance.

Experts and officials have expressed concern about the inadequacy of these screenings, as many carriers of coronavirus are asymptomatic.

Guatemala paused and resumed flights several times due to persistent health problems.

On March 30, Vice President Guillermo Castillo “begged” the United States to stop deportation flights to Guatemala, according to an interview with a local radio station.

Flights were halted again for a week, but resumed on Monday with 182 Guatemalans evicted on two flights from Texas.

According to the agency’s latest count, at least 25 ICE employees in detention and staging centers and 80 other employees outside of detention have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ICE refused to provide the number of confirmed cases among its thousands of contractors, or the number of employees, contractors and inmates who were tested.