US Open pushes to host fan coronavirus tournament

A final decision on the organization of the US Open in late August will not be made until June, according to USTA chief operating officer Mike Dowse.

Dowse added that it was “highly unlikely” that the Queens event would take place without spectators as this would go against the “spirit” of professional tennis. The US Open is the next Grand Slam with Wimbledon canceled and the French Open moving from May to mid-September.

It is accessible from August 24 to September 13. An indoor section of the National Tennis Center in Queens has been used as a 450-bed hospital since last month.

“Time is on our side at this point in the last Grand Slam,” Dowse said in a conference call. “Obviously, our ambition is to lead the tournament. That said, it will not be the determining factor. The determining factor is the health and well-being of our players, fans and staff. We have set a deadline around June to make this decision. “

The USTA works with a medical committee of “five, six doctors we see regularly”.

“Based on this information, we will decide whether or not it is safe to play in the tournament,” said Dowse.

Dowse didn’t seem excited by hosting the Open minus the noisy Flushing fans who made the event the jewel it is.

“Playing without spectators – we don’t get anything off the table – but it’s very unlikely,” said Dowse. “It’s not really in the spirit of celebrating tennis. We really don’t see that as an option. Unless medical experts come back with it: here is a foolproof way to make a tournament safely without fans, we can think about it at this point. “

Dowse hopes recreational tennis will develop despite the pandemic when the world slowly returns to normal.

“It’s a perfect solution – a real sport of social distancing in the recovery phase,” he said.

The USTA announced that it is “cutting costs” to make way for COVID-19 support programs to reduce the salaries of USTA executives.

Dowse said the USTA player development campus in Orlando has been closed, causing massive layoffs among teachers at the association.

“There is a lot of pain,” said Dowse.

In the future, the US Open cash prize could be “redesigned” in the wake of financial constraints if the tournament is canceled.

It should be noted that, unlike the NBA and MLB, the USTA derives its revenues more from ticket and concession revenues than from television money.