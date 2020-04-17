Trump unveils America’s opening plan, aims May 1

WASHINGTON – President Trump is working to bring Americans back to normal life after the coronavirus lockout in the weeks following new reopening guidelines shared with governors on Thursday, the Post learned.

The “Opening Up American Again” guidelines, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, indicate that states showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases will be able to reopen their restaurants, bars, theaters, workplaces, centers sports and gym from May 1st.

Trump told governors during a conference call “you’re going to call your shots,” saying the guidelines were a recommendation.

“The bottom line is, if you’re ready and have those nice numbers down like some of you, let’s go, let’s open your state,” Trump told state leaders in a largely friendly call where he congratulated the governors for their hard work.

According to the guidelines, states will need to demonstrate a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period and a “robust” system for testing healthcare workers before they can be phased in.

Phase 1 recommends continuing social isolation, closing schools, teleworking and accommodation in place for vulnerable people.

Non-essential travel is discouraged, bars should remain closed, and visits to nursing homes and hospitals should be prohibited, warn the directives. If possible, residents of these states can return to work in stages.

Elective surgeries can resume as part of Phase 1 and gymnasiums and large venues, including cinemas, sports arenas and places of worship, can reopen if they can maintain social distance.

States that show no peak in cases during phase one can move on to phase two which allows schools, restaurants, gymnasiums and bars to reopen with reduced occupancy.

Non-essential travel can resume and people can gather in groups of up to 50 people, but telework is always encouraged.

Without a consecutive spike, phase 3 allows states to move to reopening workplaces without restrictions, and visits to seniors’ care centers and hospitals can resume.

The guidelines were developed by members of the Coronavirus Working Group, Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci in coordination with Robert Redfield, head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Vice President Mike Pence told governors.

The federal government calls on states to be responsible for testing, screening, and for ensuring an independent supply of personal protective equipment under a title called “the main state responsibilities for preparedness.”