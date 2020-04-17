Trump plan for coronavirus supplies pays off for favored businesses

A Trump secret administration project that uses private companies to bring masks and other medical equipment to the United States to fight the coronavirus epidemic has provided tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies to the country’s largest medical supply companies with little public accounting.

In the past three weeks, taxpayers have paid to move business supplies to the United States from Asia on government-chartered cargo flights, while businesses have been free to sell the equipment to hospitals, to clinics and others at prices they choose.

This has saved businesses more than $ 25 million in shipping costs, savings they don’t have to pass on to medical systems, state governments, and other buyers of their products. Supply company profits exceeded $ 2 billion last year, according to the financial statements.

The administration has refused to disclose crucial details of the operation, known as Air Bridge Project, including its financial agreements with the companies concerned. These include multi-billion dollar companies such as McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., FedEx and UPS.

Five of the six medical distributors involved in the Air Bridge project – including the largest companies – would also not answer questions about their participation.

Only Medline Industries Inc., a private company based outside of Chicago, has agreed to discuss Air Bridge. A spokesperson said the company’s deal with the government stipulates that it charges “reasonable” prices, but the spokesperson would not specify what it meant or how it would be applied.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages Air Bridge, has asked the Times to file a Freedom of Information request under the Freedom of Information Act for copies of any contracts or other financial agreements with companies. participants, a process that can take weeks or months.

The smaller competitors claim that the administration effectively excluded them from the government-subsidized program.

“It seems like you have to be one of the big boys running things for a ride on the bus,” said an executive from a company who was not invited to participate in the Air Bridge project.

“It sounds pretty unfair,” the executive said, noting that the cost of air cargo can add 10% or more to the price of medical supplies for companies that have to pay to ship from Asia themselves.

The executive, which noted that even in a national emergency, the government should ensure taxpayers are not cheated, asked not to be identified for fear of upsetting the White House at a time when many are looking to do business with the federal government.

Lack of transparency and accusations of preferential treatment for industry leaders have also raised questions from Congress and others.

“Without more transparency on the Air Bridge project, it seems that the administration is more concerned with helping a handful of companies to make profits than being at the front with the American people,” said the representative. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano), who with 56 House colleagues sent a letter last week FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor.

In addition to missing subsidies, suppliers not selected for Air Bridge also risk being seized of supplies they import at ports of entry by the federal government without explanation. Medical systems across the country have reported cargo expropriations in recent weeks, as previously reported by the Times.

FEMA’s opaque process is one of the many issues that frustrate members of Congress, who have sent numerous letters to the agency in recent weeks. search for details on the administration’s broader program and strategy for the distribution of medical supplies.

The White House threw Project Air Bridge, which President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner helped put in place, in a bold public-private partnership in times of crisis. The administration touts the initiative to refute accusations that it was unprepared to deal with shortages of critical supplies.

“We work in the public and private sectors to get our heroic doctors, nurses, health workers … the medical supplies they need.” We are providing them with huge amounts of supplies, “said the president. said at a recent briefing after meeting with business leaders.

“We are delighted to be joined by the leaders of the US medical supply and shipping companies. They are great people. I know their names very well, watching business and studying business all my life.”

According to FEMA, the Air Bridge project was set up in late March to speed up the transportation of medical supplies from manufacturers in China and elsewhere to communities in the United States facing the greatest epidemics of coronavirus.

FEMA pays air cargo companies, including FedEx, UPS, and Radiant Logistics Inc., for transpacific flights, which arrive in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and other distribution centers.

Participating medical supply companies send half of the shipments to customers in coronavirus hotspots and can send the remaining half to existing customers elsewhere in the country, according to FEMA and Medline.

“This allows essential supplies to be sent to communities with the greatest needs,” said a FEMA spokesperson, noting that the agency had deliberately chosen to work with larger suppliers under the leadership of the White House. .

Hotspots include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans and “many other hot spot submarines,” the agency said. FEMA has not specified which products it directs where, despite requests from the media and members of Congress.

Air Bridge brought 400,000 N-95 masks, 25.7 million surgical masks and 24,000 face shields on Monday, according to the administration. The program included more than 35 flights, which cost approximately $ 750,000 per flight, according to FEMA. Vice President Mike Pence gave a slightly different tally on Wednesday, saying that 44 thefts had taken place and that about 50 more were planned.

Medline spokesperson Jesse Greenberg defended the company’s participation in the government-funded shipping operation and disputed the suggestion that Medline would receive preferential treatment.

“The fact is that we get additional products on an expedited basis when they are most needed,” he said.

Greenberg added that Medline lost money during the pandemic because its contracts with medical systems force the company to supply masks and other medical supplies at pre-pandemic prices. These prices are lower than it currently costs the company to get products from manufacturers, said Greenberg.

As a private company, Medline does not have to disclose its financial data, although it reported revenues of $ 11.7 billion last year.

Medical distributors and medical systems that purchase their products generally do not disclose the prices they negotiate, making it difficult to assess what Air Bridge participants are charging for the supplies.

In California, Amanda Chawla, who oversees the supply chain for Stanford Health Care, said that the medical system had been able to avoid paying hugely inflated prices for masks and other protective equipment due to contracts with previous large distributors. to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Chawla noted that several companies participating in Air Bridge have tried to renegotiate contracts to get higher prices, citing the global medical supply crisis and shortages.

“If someone comes back and says, ‘Look, my cost for raw material X has increased; let me show you how much it has increased, “we are having this conversation and we are reviewing the contract,” said Chawla. It did not identify the companies.

In total, the six companies participating in Air Bridge have contracts with thousands of hospitals, medical systems and other healthcare providers across the country. Distributing medical supplies has been a lucrative business for many companies.

McKesson, the country’s largest medical distributor, reported revenue of $ 214 billion in 2019 and $ 255 million in profits.

Cardinal Health, another Air Bridge participant, made $ 145 billion in revenue last year and more than $ 1.3 billion in profits, according to company financial statements.

Henry Schein Inc., another of the six airlift companies, declared nearly 10 billion dollars revenue and $ 719 million in profit in 2019.

Of the two other companies involved in the project, Owens & Minor Inc. reported losing money Last year. And Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC. is not listed on the stock exchange and therefore does not have to declare its income and profits.

Times authors Chris Megerian, Jennifer Haberkorn and Del Quentin Wilber contributed to this report.