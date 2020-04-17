Trump cites email from Taiwan to WHO on transmission of COVID-19

On Friday, President Trump pointed to a Taiwanese email to the World Health Organization in December as evidence that the WHO and China had hidden evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

Trump on Tuesday suspended U.S. funds at the WHO, saying the UN agency did not prevent the COVID-19 pandemic by circulating false Chinese data on the scale of the crisis.

“Why the W.H.O. Ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them of the possibility that the CoronaVirus can be transmitted between humans? Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Why the W.H.O. make several claims about CoronaVirus that were either inaccurate or misleading in January and February as the virus spread around the world? Why the W.H.O. wait as long as it took to take decisive action? “Trump wrote. He quoted Lanhee Chen, a fellow from the Hoover Institution whose comments were broadcast on Fox News.

As recently as January 14, the WHO declared “that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the virus.

Taiwan and WHO disagree on whether a December 31 email referred to human-to-human transmission, which China and WHO would not confirm for weeks.

The Taiwanese email said, “Information released today indicates that at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia have been reported in Wuhan, China … Their health officials responded to the media that the cases were not being considered like SARS, but samples are still being reviewed, and cases have been isolated for processing.

SARS is a coronavirus linked to COVID-19. It is less contagious and killed 774 people worldwide in 2003, mainly in Asia.

Taiwan is excluded from joining the WHO by China, which denies the national sovereignty of the free and democratic island.

This week, WHO responded to Taiwan, stating, “We only know this one email that makes no mention of human-to-human transmission.”

The email from Taiwan was sent the same day that China alerted the WHO to the mysterious Wuhan disease.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed at least 147,000 people.

The United States has the largest publicly recognized epidemic in the world, with more than 670,000 cases and 33,000 deaths. At least 22 million Americans have lost their jobs as a result of business closures to prevent the spread of the virus.

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent press briefing that Chinese data on infection numbers have led experts to believe the virus is less contagious, prompting less worry among health officials.

Taiwan, which has taken early preventive measures, including mass production of face masks, has only 395 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“WHO’s dependence on China’s disclosures has likely caused the number of cases worldwide to multiply by 20, and it could be much more than that,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The White House budget office asked federal agencies to redirect World Health Organization funds to groups doing similar work, saying that a 60-day suspension of WHO funding ordered by Trump will be permanent.