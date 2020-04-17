Trump administration cancels Obama-era EPA rule limiting toxic pollutants

The Trump administration emptied a Obama era rule which forced the country’s coal-fired power plants to reduce emissions of mercury and other risks to human health, a measure to limit future regulation of air pollutants from coal and fuel oil plants.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, said that going backwards overturned what he described as a regulatory overshoot by the Obama administration. “We have put in place an honest accounting method that balances” the cost to public services with public safety, “he said.

Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist whose previous clients have obtained most of the regulatory cancellations they asked the Trump administration.

Environmental and public health groups and Democratic lawmakers have blamed the administration for advancing a series of cuts that soften pollution rules for the industry – in the past six months President Trump’s current – while the coronavirus pandemic grabs the world’s attention.

With setbacks to air pollution protections, “the EPA is making higher levels of harmful air pollution more difficult to recover in the long run” coronavirus disease, given the lasting damage the disease is doing to the hearts and lungs of the victims, said Delaware Senator Tom Carper, Senior Democrat for the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works.

The emissions come from a large chimney at the Brandon Shores coal plant in Baltimore, Maryland. Getty



The EPA movement leaves standards in place for mercury emissions, which damage children’s developing brains and have been linked to a range of other diseases. But the changes significantly reduce the health benefits that regulators can take into account when developing future rules for emissions from power plants. This undermines the 2011 mercury rule and limits the ability of regulators to deal with the range of soot, heavy metals, toxic gases, and other hazards from fossil fuel power plants.

Trump administration says mercury cleansing was not “appropriate and necessary”, a national emblem Clean Air Act.

Obama’s rule has led to utilities claiming to be cleaning up $ 18 billion of mercury and other toxins from chimneys of coal-fired power plants. According to EPA staff’s own analysis, the rule has curbed the devastating neurological damage of mercury to children and prevented thousands of premature deaths each year, among other public health benefits.

Most coal-fired power plants have already made the technological improvements required by the 2011 mercury rule. Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to proceed with Thursday’s cancellations, fearing that costly legal battles will result.

Fred Krupp, chairman of the Environmental Defense Fund defense group, said Obama-era mercury standards had already been “a resounding success”, reducing mercury pollution from coal-fired power plants. more than 80 percent. “Thanks to these vital protections of clean air, we all have less poison in the air we breathe and the food we eat,” Krupp said in a statement.

Coal power plants in this country are the largest anthropogenic source of mercury pollutants, which enter the food chain through fish and other items that people consume.

Murray Energy, America’s largest private coal miner, files for bankruptcy

In 2017, Wheeler, while still a lobbyist, coal tycoon with Robert Murray on some of Murray’s calls to Trump’s new cabinet members. Murray was pushing a list of desired reductions from the coal regulations, as well as asking for major staff cuts at the EPA and other changes in government advice.

Trump and his administration have acceded to several of Murray’s requests, including the removal of an Obama-era climate change effort that would have encouraged utilities to switch to cleaner forms of energy than coal.

The fall and now the fall in natural gas prices and lower costs for solar and wind power have made coal-fired power plants difficult in the US market, resulting in lower coal production and less energy. coal in the country despite the rescue of Mr. Trump. efforts.