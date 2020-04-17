Tom Brady, Buccaneers should win more than Patriots

The debate has been raging for years, an forever elusive answer: Were Tom Brady or Bill Belichick more important to the Patriot dynasty?

Well, Vegas has rendered a verdict.

Even though the Buccaneers have not played in the playoffs since 2007 and the Patriots have won 11 consecutive division titles, the Caesars Sportsbook thinks Brady’s new team is more likely to end with a better record this season.

Caesars tallyed the Patriots at 8.5 – the team’s lowest expected total since 2003 – behind the favorite AFC East Bills, who have a total of 9. Tampa Bay also open with a total of 9 wins and is a favorite of -155 to make the playoffs.

According to William Hill, the Buccaneers have a 16/1 Super Bowl odds, while the Patriots have a 20/1 odds.

The Patriots’ last playoff appearance without Brady was in 1999. Belichick’s only playoff appearance as head coach without Brady came with the Browns in 1994 and his only season under .500 in New England intervened in 2000, the season before Brady’s appointment. Entrance.

“I have a lot of trouble finding this team to be a 10-game team,” said Caesars odds chief Jeff Davis. tell ESPN. “I just don’t buy this team. This team will show how good Belichick and its staff are compared to some other staff. It could be the year that reality sets in with New England.

“My gross number on the Patriots is less than eight [wins]. Aside from high school, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their team is, I think, one of the worst in the NFL. “

The Chiefs and Ravens each opened with the highest total of wins at 12, but Kansas City has the best chance of winning the Super Bowl again, at 4-1, according to the two sports bets. The Jaguars and Redskins shared the lowest total wins at 4.5, by Caesars.