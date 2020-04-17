Times Book Prize winners shared quarantine speeches

In the video acceptance speeches released on Friday, the 14 winners of the Los Angeles Times 2019 Book Prize were uniformly grateful, but most of them were concerned about COVID-19 and its effects on humanity. Their books, their lives and the awards themselves took on a new meaning as the writers did what their books often do, trying to make sense of the chaos and struggle.

“Barely a few decades ago, this pandemic and its logical response would have been the subject of fiction,” said criminal novelist Walter Mosley, winner of the 2019 Robert Kirsch Prize for his contribution to Western American literature. “Today, the fiction writer has become part of his job, the subject of his job,” he said of “near forties” in Santa Monica.

For the first time since its launch in 1980, the book awards ceremony – which traditionally kicks off the Times Book Festival – took place virtually on Friday due to restrictions related to social distancing in as part of the coronavirus crisis. The Times announced books Twitter page the 14 winners, followed by videos of acceptance speeches sent from their homes.

Marlon James, recipient of the very first Ray Bradbury Prize for his fantasy novel “Black Leopard, Red Wolf”, pointed out the irony of winning an award that honors an author better known for “original American dystopia”, “Fahrenheit 451 “, during the global pandemic.

Sitting “literally in a bunker”, James said that circumstances made him think “even more about how we look [Bradbury’s] dystopia as a possible future without realizing [that] somehow it happened. We don’t burn books, but we burn intelligence. We are burning with expertise. We burn the simple privilege of knowing and we see the consequences. ”

George Packer received the biography award for “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century”. He used his acceptance speech to talk about a political situation which, he said, made the crisis worse. The book, he said, is not just the story of “a flamboyant, brilliant and difficult man who served his country”, but a portrait of his time, “a time when the United States saw themselves as an indispensable world leader, for better and for worse. “

“But one thing that this dreadful time we are living in right now told me,” he continued, “is what it looks like when America stops being this country and turns to inside … and consider themselves another evil power in the world. The results have been grim. ”

Other recipients focused on those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Emily Bazelon, winner in the current interest for “Accused: The new movement to transform the US prosecution and end mass incarceration, “took a moment to think about the” health and safety “of inmates and inmates” who are at enormous risk “to the virus.

Eleanor Davis echoed this sentiment when she accepted the graphic novel / comic book award for “The Hard Tomorrow“, A story of a couple’s quest for a peaceful future. While bouncing his baby in his arms, Davis spoke of the” enormous pain and upheaval “that the world is undergoing,” those who are already the worst off being the hardest hit. “

Davis then turned to his baby and said, “We are afraid for tomorrow, we hope, we are fighting for him and we are moving inexorably towards him, but a baby does not care about tomorrow. No matter how much tomorrow will hurt him, nothing can ever erase his sharp burn today. “

Steph Cha, mystery / thriller recipient of “Your House Will Pay”, spoke wistfully of life before COVID-19 before urging us to use the pandemic as a chance to “reassess systems we thought were intractable” . (She has given birth shortly after recording the speech.)

Keren Taylor won the Innovator’s Award for WriteGirl, a local nonprofit that promotes empowering adolescent girls through writing. Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers won the history award for “They were his property: white women as slave owners in the South American”.

Malla Nunn dedicated her young adult literature prize (for “When the ground is hard”) to the women of her family for “their resilience and their strength”. Poetry winner Ilya Kaminsky said he wrote “Deaf Republic” in memory of his Ukrainian parents, “who were refugees and left everything for me”. Emily Bernard, recipient of the Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose, thanked a man in his life who died from COVID-19. She added, “Those of us who work with words have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Other laureates also reflected on the artist’s place in dark times.

“We are going to need renewed and updated languages ​​of love and mourning and collective life as a result of what is happening now, and literature is a laboratory for these languages,” said Ben Lerner, winner of the prize for fiction for “The Topeka School”, which explores the roots of toxic masculinity.

Maria Popova, whose book “Figuring” has won for technology and science, asked the question: “How do you continue to make art, science, to make sense of something much more taller than we are, so out of our control? ”

Namwali Serpell offered a hopeful response. Accepting the Art Seidenbaum Prize for the first fiction for “The Old Drift”, a novel partly about a viral epidemic, the Zambian writer said: “These are dark times, yes, but this darkness, this emptiness, is also a break with business as usual, a crack from which a revolution may emerge. “

She recognized that it may seem “impossible to do anything except survive” right now, but “art is also survival. So I say make art, paint it, record it, dance it, write it. “

And she turned to the famous verses of “Svendborg Poems” by Bertolt Brecht, a motto which frequently brings her courage and consolation: “In dark times, will there also be song? Yes, there will be also songs about dark times. “

“Thanks again,” she said, “and keep singing.”

Here is the full list of 2019 winners:

Innovator Award: Keren Taylor, founder of WriteGirl

Keren Taylor, founder of WriteGirl Robert Kirsch Prize : Walter Mosley

: Walter Mosley The Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose : Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine”, Vintage

: Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine”, Vintage Art Seidenbaum Prize for the first fiction: Namwali Serpell, “The old drift: a novel”, Hogarth

Namwali Serpell, “The old drift: a novel”, Hogarth Ray Bradbury Science Fiction, Fantasy and Speculative Fiction Award: Marlon James, “Black Leopard, Red Wolf”, Riverhead

Marlon James, “Black Leopard, Red Wolf”, Riverhead Biography: George Packer, “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century”, Knopf

George Packer, “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century”, Knopf Current interest: Emily Bazelon, “Accused: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecutions and End Mass Incarceration”, Random House

Emily Bazelon, “Accused: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecutions and End Mass Incarceration”, Random House fiction : Ben Lerner, “Topeka School”, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

: Ben Lerner, “Topeka School”, Farrar, Straus and Giroux Graphic novel / BD: Eleanor Davis, “The Hard Tomorrow”, drawn and quarterly

Eleanor Davis, “The Hard Tomorrow”, drawn and quarterly History : Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers, “They were his property: white women as slave owners in the South American”, Yale University Press

: Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers, “They were his property: white women as slave owners in the South American”, Yale University Press Mystery / Thriller : Steph Cha, “Your house will pay”, Ecco

: Steph Cha, “Your house will pay”, Ecco Poetry: Ilya Kaminsky, “Deaf Republic”, Graywolf

Ilya Kaminsky, “Deaf Republic”, Graywolf Scientific technology : Maria Popova, “Figuring”, Pantheon

: Maria Popova, “Figuring”, Pantheon Literature for young adults: Malla Nunn, “When the ground is hard”, Putnam Books for Young Readers