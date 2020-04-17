This date in sport: Mike Schmidt of the Phillies returns four times

Third base player Mike Schmidt of the Philadelphia Phillies started a game against the Chicago Cubs on that date in 1976, hitting a miserable 0.167 with one homerun and two hits.

But after receiving advice from teammates Dick Allen and Tony Taylor, Schmidt completed four consecutive circuits and led in eight points to lead his team from a 13-2 deficit to an 18-16 victory in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

Schmidt connected twice against Cubs starter Rick Reuschel and once against relievers Mike Garman and Paul Reuschel. He was the 10th player in baseball history to complete four circuits in one game.

The Dodgers reportedly continued their nine-game home game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the second NL central division team to visit Dodger Stadium in April.

The Angels had to face the Astros in the first of three games in Houston.

Both series were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1939 – Joe Louis uses a powerful left-right combination to take out challenger Jack Roper at 2:20 of the first round and retain the world heavyweight title in front of a crowd of 30,000 at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles. “He just closed the bad deal,” said Louis after the fight.

1982 – Alex English, Den Issel and Kiki Vandeweghe of the Denver Nuggets each finish the regular season with an average of more than 20 points per game, the first short before doing so since Bob Pettit, Cliff Hagan and Clyde Lovellette for the St. Louis Hawks in 1961.

1987 – In the third quarter of his last regular-season game, Julius Erving struck a jumper, making him the third player to score 30,000 career points. Dr. J has 38 goals in the Philadelphia 76ers game against Indiana to join Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

1994 – Carl Lewis and his Santa Monica Track Club teammates improve their world record in the 800-meter relay at Mt. SAC relay. Lewis, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell and Floyd Heard were timed at 1: 18.68 to meet Hilmer Lodge Stadium, improving the mark of 1: 19.11 they established on April 25, 1992.

1999 – Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch is the No. 1 pick in the Cleveland Browns’ NFL draft. He is followed by two other quarters – Donovan McNabb of Syracuse by the Philadelphia Eagles and Akili Smith of Oregon by the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the project’s first quarterback trifecta since 1971.

2001 – Barry Bonds becomes the 17th player in the Major League to reach 500 circuits. The Bonds’ two-run streak and eighth inning against Terry Adams leads the Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers at Pac-Bell Park in San Francisco.

2006 – Sidney Crosby’s three assists in Pittsburgh’s 6-1 win over the New York Islanders make him the youngest player in NHL history to score 100 points in a season. Crosby, 18, is the seventh recruit to reach the milestone of the century.

2010 – Ubaldo Jimenez kicks off the first hitless game in the Colorado Rockies’ 18-year history, choking the Braves in Atlanta 4-0. Jimenez crosses out seven and walks six, and helps his own cause with a simple RBI.

2011 – Jimmie Johnson wins Aaron’s 499, ahead of Clint Bowyer by about a foot at Talladega Superspeedway. The official 0.002 second margin on the Alabama track links Ricky Craven’s 2003 victory over Kurt Busch at the Darlington Raceway for the best end in the history of the NASCAR’s Cup series.

2018 – Brayden McNabb scores against his former team in the second period to bring Las Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Kings, making the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to wipe out their first playoff series.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press