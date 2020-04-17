“The booksellers” share our love of the printed word

As states close all but the most essential businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, there has been a debate over what is considered “essential”. Some bookstore owners have made their case, with people like Missouri Skylark Bookstore owner Alex George saying, “Now more than ever, access to books is essential to our collective mental health. “

Amen. And if you think of yourself as one of those people who likes to get lost in a bookstore, especially a (slightly) moldy one that sells rare and used volumes (and hopefully has a cat), then the documentary “The Booksellers “will offer some comfort in this time of deprivation. It’s an engaging look at the world of New York’s old books, to start with, but it also sets out on a number of interesting tangents (perhaps too much for its own good), always, ultimately, coming back to the idea that reading is an essential part of our humanity.

D.W. Young’s charming film introduces us to several sellers of rare books, New Yorkers, all intelligent and self-aware enough to know how they are perceived. (There hasn’t been as much tweed in a movie from “Gosford Park”.) The initial landing point is the annual antique book fair at Park Avenue Armory on the Upper East Side, but from from there, the film travels to some of Manhattan’s legendary Bookstores, including the six floors Argosy Bookstore and the Strand Bookstore. The writer Fran Lebowitz, who lends his mind throughout the film, remembers having crawled around it, always finding himself in a room in which she was not supposed to enter.

The Strand opened in 1927 and is the last store remaining in an area of ​​East Village that once had so many vendors that it was called “Book Row”. This feeling of economic fragility is a constant specter in “The Booksellers”, some dealers lamenting that the Internet has ruined the business. At the very least, notes one, it got the fun out of it. “The collection is hunting, not the object.”

But there is also an omnipresent optimism of the subjects of the film, in particular among the young dealers like Rebecca romney (you might know her if you watch “Pawn Stars” on the History Channel), which is brimming with ideas and enthusiasm about the growing number of young women in the world of rare books.

“I go a lot on the subway,” says Lebowitz, “and the people I see reading books, real books, on the subway are mostly in their twenties.” This is one of the few encouraging things you will see on a metro. “

I will take all the encouragement I can find these days, although I can’t help but worry about all the merchants seen in “The Booksellers”, whose livelihoods weren’t exactly prosperous even before closing the world. So i hear about robust online commands from the latest library here in Los Angeles and Powell’s in Portland, and I remember the strong connection humans still have with the printed word.

“We really project in books this very subliminal belief that they will survive us, that they will transmit our stories, our knowledge, our dreams, our visions, all that is the product of human thought”, says Susan Orlean, late author in the documentary.

“The booksellers” shares some of these stories and some of this learning. And I have to tell you: it’s really good to go through these aisles of shelves again, even if only through a screen.