The black hole orbiting the star confirms Einstein’s theory

Astronomers spotted a dancing star around a huge black hole in the middle of the Milky Way galaxy – and they said it proved Einstein was right.

The star is the very first to be captured bypassing the huge black hole in the middle of our galaxy, scientists said.

It was tracked through the massive Southern European observatory in the Chilean desert – and has the shape of a rosette as opposed to an ellipse, which is suggested by Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity, CNN said in a report Thursday.

Instead, the rosette orbit proves that Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity was on the brink, astronomers said.

“Einstein’s general relativity predicts that the linked orbits of one object around another are not closed, as in Newtonian gravity, but precede in the plane of motion,” said Reinhard Genzel, director of Max Planch Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, in a statement, CNN reported.

Scientists first identified the same rosette pattern in Mercury’s orbit around the sun, said Genzel.

Now, the newly observed star dancing around an area in the center of the Milky Way galaxy that scientists have named “Sagittarius A” “reinforces the evidence” that it is a supermassive black hole with about 4 million times the mass of the sun and 26,000 lights – years.

The star, identified as S2, passes closest to the black hole, less than 20 billion km away.

Although the orbits are not perfect, the star orbiting the black hole changes its approach with each orbit, creating the pattern for the rosette, CNN said. Einstein’s theory of relativity predicts how much the orbit changes with each pass.

“If we’re lucky, we could capture stars close enough to actually feel the rotation, the rotation of the black hole,” said Andreas Eckart, co-author of the results and senior scientist at the University of Cologne. in Germany. “This would again be a completely different level of testing for relativity.”