Taxpayers who have reached the break-even point have waited for coronavirus stimulation controls

An IRS issue appears to be preventing Americans who have reached their last tax from speeding up their coronavirus stimulation checks.

Millions of people file federal income tax returns without having to pay extra money or get a refund. Yet the group claims that the Internal Revenue Service forgot to include them in its online tool allowing taxpayers to accelerate their share of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package through direct deposit.

Unless the problem is resolved – and quickly – they will be stuck waiting for paper checks which could take weeks to arrive, they say.

“It is frustrating that the site seems to work for some and not for others and I don’t really get the impression that the IRS offers a lot of explanations,” said Kimmy Smith, media marketing specialist in Atlanta .

Smith was one of many who encountered the problem with the “Get My Payment” tool that the IRS launched this week to allow people to track their payments and request that their payments be paid electronically. rather than by post.

While the vast majority of taxpayers get a refund or owe money when they file their income taxes, IRS data shows that nearly 5 million tax filers last year fell into a third category. .

This group of taxpayers claims that the application told them that they were eligible to receive a stimulus payment but that the IRS did not have their direct deposit information. This is probably because they did not have to pay additional taxes or tell the agency where to file a refund on their last tax return.

To solve the problem, taxpayers had to fill out a form asking if they had received a refund or if they owed money on their 2018 or 2019 return, as well as the amount they owed or had recovered. But those who broke did not even have a choice. And when they tried to enter “0” as the amount, the IRS tool said it had “technical difficulties”.

“I tried four times and then stopped to avoid being kicked out,” said Jade, a 26-year-old medical student in Kansas who only asked to be identified by her first name.

An unemployed Queens resident who identified herself as Alice said she was kicked out of the app for 24 hours after trying to fill out the form several times on Wednesday. Nothing changed when she tried again on Thursday morning, she said.

“We should all be able to get everything the government has given us,” Alice, 42, told The Post. “Many of us could really use this financial aid right now.”

The US Treasury press office referred questions to “information center on economic impact paymentsWho advises people who have trouble checking their bank account information to make sure they enter the information correctly.

Zack Meher said he was not surprised that so many people were having problems with the “Get my payment” tool because it was deployed so quickly. He was also unable to submit his bank account information online.

“I am very fortunate to still have a job and I do not need the money immediately,” Meher, 26, told The Post in a Twitter message. “My first thought was to see how terrible it must be for those who really need the money and can no longer access it now.”