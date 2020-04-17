Tax preparer delays coronavirus stimulation checks

Millions of Americans – especially those who use income tax preparers such as H&R Block and TurboTax – are still waiting for the promised stimulus packages, according to a report released Thursday.

While many found their $ 1,200 check deposited into their accounts by the IRS on Wednesday, millions more were greeted with the words “Payment status not available” when they logged in to find out where was their money, The Washington Post reported.

Others got the wrong amount, including many couples who did not receive the $ 500 check for their dependent children.

Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, asked the IRS to withdraw checks as quickly as possible to help families in difficulty and stimulate the economy ravaged by coronaviruses.

Several million people who filed their taxes with H&R Block, TurboTax and other services, as well as private preparers, were unable to get their payments because the IRS did not have their direct deposit banking information. , the newspaper reported, citing the Treasury, businesses and other experts.

The IRS launched a “Get My Payment” tool on its website on Wednesday so people can check the status of their payments.

But many taxpayers who used it who used it received the message “Payment status not available”.

The IRS and the Treasury have stated that they know the problems and are trying to correct them.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury said the IRS processed nearly 80 million payments in three weeks, but that is just over half of the 150 million payments expected under the payment program at economic impact of the administration and the Congress.

Customers using H&R Block, TurboTax and Jackson Hewitt complained on Twitter and to the newspaper that they did not receive their checks on Wednesday.

Up to 21 million tax filers could be affected, said consumer law expert Vijay Raghavan, because the IRS does not have direct deposit information for these people or has not collected the preparation fees. tax on their refunds.

Matt Sielen of Chino, California, who lost his job, said he was struck to learn that he would not get payment on his H&R Block Emerald card, where he gets his regular refund.

“I am not satisfied with H&R Block. I will probably never do business with them again, ”said Sielen.

Another man said that the IRS system could not find the status of his payment – and then blocked it for an entire day.

“After long waiting times to connect, the system cannot locate the information and after several attempts to try again, it locks you for 24 hours”, Alfred Nordgren, 59, from Philadelphia, said in an email at NBC News. “Obviously, they didn’t test it enough before the” rushed “launch!”

Some other Americans say they did not receive their coronavirus stimulus checks because the authorities sent the money to the wrong bank accounts.

Several taxpayers tried to check the status of their payments on the IRS website to find out that the agency had placed the money in accounts they did not recognize or no longer use.

“My stimulus was sent to the wrong account and it will not let me update it despite you saying we can. I guess I’m just going to be kicked out,” a Twitter user said on Wednesday. IRS.

“You sent my check to the wrong account number!” Lydia Cooper tweeted Thursday morning. “I’ve had my account for years. The bank says they can’t do anything.”

The problem appeared when people signed in to the IRS’s “Get My Payment” app, which ran into problems on Wednesday as millions of Americans awaited their share of the 2.2 stimulus bill. trillion dollars passed by Congress last month.

The app told some taxpayers that their money had been deposited and displayed the last four digits of the account number where it was sent. But some users have said that the account number is out of date or just wrong.

Others who do not have a bank account or direct deposit could also see their paper checks later than expected after the Treasury Department ordered the IRS to add President Trump’s name to them, which would have caused delays, which the Treasury denied.