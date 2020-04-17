Sweden faces high death toll after controversial refusal to lock

Sweden’s controversial decision to deny coronavirus lockdowns is taking its toll – with deaths up to 17 times that of its northern neighbors, reports have said.

Deaths in the Scandinavian nation surpassed 1,300 on Thursday – far worse than Denmark, Norway and Finland, all of which have implemented containment measures, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

In comparison, Denmark reported 321 deaths from COVID-19, Norway reported 150 deaths and Finland only 75, according to the data.

As the pathogen spread, Denmark and Norway reacted quickly to close the borders and close the schools, while Finland closed most of the schools and contained its main urban area.

Sweden, on the other hand, called on citizens to hold themselves accountable for social distancing rather than ordering Agence Frances-Press reported.

“The authorities and the government did not at all foolishly believe that the epidemic would reach Sweden,” said Bo Lundback, professor of epidemiology at the University of Gothenburg.

Cecilia Soderberg-Naucler, a professor at the Karolinska Institute, was among the 2,300 academics who signed an open letter to the government last month urging them to reconsider their approach.

“We have to control the situation, we can’t get into a situation where we get complete chaos. No one has tried this route, so why should we test it first in Sweden without informed consent? ” she said.

The country recorded more than 12,500 cases Thursday afternoon as the virus spreads to more than 2 million people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins.

