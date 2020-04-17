Survey: LeBron and Lakers are L.A.’s favorite athlete and team

In the two decades of this century and the last two decades of the last century, the issue has sparked debate among friends, in talk shows, and all over the Internet: Is LA a Dodgers City, or LA is it a city ​​Lakers?

For 2020, we have a definitive answer: L.A. is the city of LeBron.

The Lakers recovered their most popular team title in Los Angeles, albeit with an asterisk, in a survey by Loyola Marymount University. But no asterisk was attached to the popularity of James, who united the city in a way that his team did not.

“This guy has only been there for a year and he’s already the favorite sports star in L.A.? It’s pretty incredible,” said Fernando Guerra, director of the Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles at LMU.

The seventh annual survey, conducted in January and February, asked 1,000 Los Angeles County residents to choose their favorite team from the top 10 professional teams with Los Angeles on their behalf. The Lakers obtained 35% of the vote and the Dodgers 31%, with only four other teams reaching even 5%: the Rams (7.5%), Clippers (6.4%), Galaxy (6.2%) and Angels (5.3%).

The survey also asked participants to select their favorite player, a player representing each of these 10 teams. James dominated, with 46% of the vote, and only three other players even reached 5%: the Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers (10.7%), Carlos Vela of the LAFC (8.3%) and Mike Trout of the Angels (6 , 7%).

Bellinger, Vela and Trout have all been recently honored as the most useful player in their respective leagues.

James was not. His first season with the Lakers was interrupted by an injury, and the Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

However, he had arrived in Los Angeles as one of the most successful and influential athletes in the history of the sport. He has been a player of choice four times and a star player 14 times, and has led his teams to three NBA championships and eight consecutive appearances in the NBA finals.

He had made his mark in education and in Hollywood. He was able to lead the NBA by jersey sales for the sixth time, which would equal Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for most seasons at the top of this century’s sales charts. He had exceeded 100 million followers between Instagram and Twitter. In 2019, Axios noted that James had more Instagram and Twitter followers than all the stars of MLB, NFL and NHL combined.

All he had to do here was bring the Lakers back to glory, and this season’s team has the best record in the Western Conference.

The popularity of the Lakers and Dodgers diverged in the survey: the Lakers were favored by men, English speakers, the under-44s and the Liberals. The Dodgers were favored by women, Spanish speakers, people over 45 and the Conservatives.

However, of the 51 demographic distributions included in the LMU survey, James was the most popular athlete out of 49. (This was most popular in the other two: Spanish speakers and people who had not completed their secondary studies.)

Guerra, the director of the investigation, marveled at how completely Los Angeles kissed James. Michael Jordan moved away from political comments – “Republicans buy sneakers too,” Jordan said once – but James called President Trump ” “U bum.”

Dodgers fan Tim Kell, right, of Rancho Cucamonga, cheers in the second game of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Guerra said, “To say that in L.A., even the Conservatives choose LeBron as their favorite athlete says a lot about how much he is loved.”

The investigation also revealed how the Clippers are making inroads in the development of their fan base, even in the shadow of James and the Lakers, and how the Chargers remain almost invisible in the market.

The Clippers have invested heavily in the next generation of L.A. fandoms: equipping children in the city’s leisure leagues with Clippers equipment; renovating city courts and adding a team logo; participate in a program that provides vision tests for children in the Los Angeles Unified School District and glasses for those who need them.

In the city of Los Angeles, the Clippers ranked third in popularity, with 11.7%, behind the Lakers and the Dodgers. In the county, the Clippers ranked seventh, at 2.7%, ahead of only LAFC, the Sparks and the Chargers.

“The Clippers are clearly a Los Angeles city team,” said Guerra, “against a team from Los Angeles County.”

The Chargers ranked last dead in L.A County at 1.2%, with the Sparks at 1.3%. Overall, they ranked ninth at 1.6%, with the Sparks at 1.1%.

Guerra warned that the investigation required only one favorite team, even though many residents are fans of more than one team. And, in a county of 10 million people, even 1% translates to 100,000 people, a decent core for a fan base.

It’s not a surprise that the Chargers struggled. In 2018, a year after the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles, the LMU poll asked residents to name their favorite NFL team. According to Leavey Center research assistant Vishnu Akella, the Chargers ranked fourth among the answers, behind the Rams, the Oakland Raiders, and “any team is fine.”

A single Chargers fan sits among a crowd of Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a game last season at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In 2014, the first time the LMU survey included a question about the favorite team, the Lakers (43%) had a nine-point lead over the Dodgers (34%). In 2018, while the Lakers continued to miss the playoffs and the Dodgers played in consecutive series, the Dodgers reversed the margin, winning 38% of the vote at 30% for the Lakers.

On January 26, Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas. The investigation was ongoing and, at that time, the Dodgers were favored by 33.7% and the Lakers by 33.5%.

In the final weeks of the investigation, and amid the outpouring of respect and emotion surrounding Bryant’s death, the Lakers garnered 37.7% of the vote and the Dodgers 27.8%. This balanced the overall vote for the Lakers.

Guerra said he did not think this result warranted an asterisk.

“Of course, there is a bias: the Lakers play at that time, the Dodgers are not. Kobe dies. The Lakers win, for the first time in a long time. These three factors influence him”, a said Guerra. “Events are happening that change our opinion, which have an impact on our behavior.

“I’m very comfortable saying that the Lakers are the most popular team.”