Sundance Responds to Coronavirus Crisis with Million Dollar Fund

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sundance Institute created a $ 1 million emergency relief fund for independent artists and arts organizations.

A third of the fund will go to the approximately 100 participants of the Sundance laboratories in spring and summer 2020. A third of the grants will be open to artists based on need across the United States in partnership with the new interdisciplinary fund Artist Direct. The last third of the money will support organizations of independent American and international artists.

A statement signed by Keri Putnam, executive director of the Sundance Institute, founding director of Sundance’s feature film program, Michelle Satter, and the recently installed director of the Sundance Film Festival, Tabitha Jackson, read in part:. When the story goes back, it will either be the moment when we have invested in the artists, transforming what we feel in these frightening and surreal times into powerful and lasting creative work – or it will be the moment when we will have lost a generation of art and artists because we failed to support them when and how they needed it most. “

Details on the criteria and the application process are available at Sundance.org, while requests for funds from Artist Relief are available at the following address: artistrelief.org

Sundance has already struggled with the changes imposed by the new coronavirus – by moving many live programs to virtual events, postponing festival events in London and Hong Kong, and creating content on Sundance Co // ab website – generally accessible only to paying members – free for all. The website, which contains resources such as webinars, masterclasses and other educational and informational tools, has already seen a huge increase in use since it became free for everyone.

Putnam spoke to The Times on Thursday about the inspiration and implementation of the Institute’s ambitious relief fund and what the Sundance Film Festival’s post-pandemic future might look like.

What was the inspiration to launch the fund and for Sundance Institute to take this type of action?

Keri Putnam: It was really important for us to find a way to do what we could in a time of great challenge for all non-profit organizations in order to get funding for the artists who need it most. And to do it in a way that is consistent with what we do as an organization and the partners and collaborators we have. The inspiration was therefore really just the mission, which is to support artists so that they can inspire, connect and improve the culture in which we all live.

Whether it’s people who are already part of the Sundance community or others, had you heard a lot of people in need who were looking for resources or answers?

Putnam: We spent the first month, or as long as we were at home … just to make sure that our teams and the impacts on us were managed, because it was difficult, of course. But most of our time on behalf of all the staff at Sundance has just been there and listening. We have done a whole survey of our community and beyond. We spoke with partners and fellow organizations, other non-profit organizations. The impact on freelance artists – who are largely freelancers and largely left out of a lot of thinking about who needs help – is real.

Not only in disruption of their work, but also in many cases their personal safety, security and livelihood. So yes, we heard it loud and clear and I think that artists of all kinds must be considered as important elements of our culture and our economy that must be supported. So we heard that from our group and we joined a group [Artist Relief] who deal with artists from other disciplines and they heard the same thing.

And what about the additional stage of structural reflection to get involved in supporting other institutions?

Putnam: I think that is one of the most important parts of it actually. There are several that are very different from what we usually do at Sundance. And I think that’s what this moment requires – for all of us to dig deep and really listen and try to respond to the moment that is out there. And that means doing things differently than we usually would, but being connected to the goal behind it. So for us, the question of supporting other organizations was part of an overall idea to go beyond the organized groups with which we generally work in our programs.

You know, we’re about to start our laboratory season. A big part, which a lot of people don’t know, of what Sundance does is support artists in the early stages of creating new work, support people who we think have incredible projects, a incredible talent and we want to help them grow and next artists that we will see at the festival and beyond. This group of artists will always receive our support, not only creatively, strategically and tactically, but our selected artists will receive a third of these funds. It will be an important part of what we do, because it is what we have done. But two-thirds of this funding is in fact deployed exclusively on an as-needed basis. And this is a really important difference for us. We generally don’t grant this method, because it’s just not our practice, but that’s what’s needed right now.

To answer your question about other organizations, we really wanted to focus on organizations that worked with historically under-represented communities. In this ecosystem, we all need these organizations. We cannot do the work we do without them, and they are a vital part of the ecosystem as they do development and conservation work with artists all the time. So it was a very natural consequence of that. And then also the feeling that we wanted to recognize that by focusing on the underrepresented communities with this group, through the organizations that work most closely with these communities, we also reflected inequity in the way we see COVID play in terms of a disproportionate impact on, for example, communities of color. And so it looked like a piece of that too.

The million dollars set aside for all of this, is it a reallocation of funds that Sundance already had or have you brought in new funds specifically for this purpose?

Putnam: It’s a great question and it’s really important. It is a way that we have decided to redeploy in partnership with some incredible donors that we have, the funds that we have. And I’m going to talk about how we did this. The first is that we had to adapt all our laboratory programs, our scholarship programs – these are 58 programs that we have adapted to digital that would have been live. And there are a lot of costs behind doing something, stealing people and places, all that sort of thing that is different when it goes digital. We were able to reserve some of these savings to put into this fund in one piece, because it’s just a different way of supporting artists.

And then we went to the donors who support part of our grant … all of them generously agreed to lift the restrictions on the original uses they had provided for the money … so that we could be more flexible and pull this fund together. At the same time, we have been viewed as a not-for-profit organization with a loss of revenue, as so many non-profit organizations have been. And we have worked to consolidate that. But we felt that it was very important to remain faithful to our mission and to ensure that this resource that we had dedicated to artists is distributed to artists in the most urgent manner at present.

Do you know how quickly you will be able to disburse these funds? And how long do you think this million dollars will last?

Putnam: Let us be honest, a million dollars will not meet all the needs of this community. We hope we do what we can now, but it’s a long game. This is the answer we want to give now to what we have heard with what we have. And now our collective challenge, and it is for Sundance and for the field as a whole, is to say how do independent artists maintain themselves in the future?

None of us know how long this crisis will last. But I think what we do know is that going out on the other side, there is going to be a really big reimagination of how our field works and how we think of supporting the artists who are part of it. And it may take some time to understand these new systems, but what is required is that we continue to think of sustainable efforts. We will not do one and we will be finished. So this is the first thing we do. We know it will not be the last thing.

Do you still have any idea what impact this will have on the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, whether it’s the portfolio of titles available or what the festival might even look like? Are you able to think that far right now?

Putnam: I think we all have to think very far. And I think the question of – do I have any idea what the impact is going to be? Of course not. We are not sure what the future holds, but what I will say is that we are very fortunate to have had the 2020 festival. And it is heartbreaking to see so many of our colleagues who had to cancel their events because of what’s going on right now, as well as the artists affected by it.

If live events are impacted, no one will be exempt. We are certainly concerned and we are considering several scenarios, but at the moment we are planning a festival in person in Park City in 2021 and I think we see through all this even more clearly the importance of coming together as a community. . And we hope that, both with regard to the work that will be available, there has obviously been an interruption in production, but there is also a lot of work in progress and we are confident that we will have both creative work and the opportunity to create a big festival in January. Exactly what form it takes, we will not know. But this is the plan.