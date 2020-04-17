Strategy project that Dave Gettleman should use

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: the Giants.

Paul, while (Dave) Gettleman is big on the “best player available” in the draft, what do you think the Giants will do if they stay at # 4 and (Isaiah) Simmons is available? Do they take it or catch one of the tackles? They have two choices among the first 10 in attack which must be protected! – Jim Kenny

Jim, you’ve basically summarized what this project is for the Giants: do they take a defensive impact player (Simmons) or do they opt for one of the best tackles (Jedrick Wills Jr., Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas)?

It seems to me that most teams will rank Simmons higher on their draft boards than any attacking tackle. Perhaps the Giants placed Simmons in the top five of that draft and their highest attacking tackle in the top seven or eight. If so, they can take the tackle on Simmons and, while not being completely loyal to their scoreboard, at least know they got their highest rated tackle and bypassed Simmons for an unranked player much less.

I maintain that compromise is the way to go – if Gettleman can find a trading partner and make sure the Giants get one of the best tackles. Adding additional draft choices on the first two days of the draft would be great for the Giants. They should add as many quality players to the list as possible.

If the Giants select Simmons in the first round, who would be the best OT available in the second round? – Brian

Good question. Sometimes people forget that there is a project after the first round, and it is not because you do not address a position in the first round that it cannot be processed in the next two days. There appears to be a decline after the first four perspectives of offensive attacks. That doesn’t mean the Giants won’t find quality in the second round, but how many in the next tackle level – Josh Jones (Houston), Austin Jackson (USC) and Isaiah Wilson (Georgia) – will make it to the second round?

Most likely, one or more of them will be caught in the first round. All three are interesting prospects, and all three should pique the Giants’ interest if they go on defense in the first round. Wilson in particular is intriguing, given that he graduated from college after his sophomore year and is 6 feet 7 inches and 350 pounds. He’s not ready for the NFL, but, remember, Joe Judge said it was long term potential with these draft picks, not short term fixes.

What are the Giants’ chances with DT Derrick Brown in the first round? The Giants are known to be the “best player available”, and many people have ranked him higher than the OT and Simmons. – Pablo

Here we go again. You’re right, Pablo, we hear some of this “best draft player” rhetoric about Derrick Brown – just like we heard five years ago with Leonard Williams coming out of USC. How did it work for the Jets? I don’t buy it. There is no doubt that Brown is a charge in the middle of the defense and will be a good to very good player in the NFL. It makes sense to choose high in this project for many teams. It doesn’t make sense for the Giants.

Defensive tackle is a position where the Giants are fairly well fortified. They took Dexter Lawrence in the first round last year. Dalvin Tomlinson is a regular player. Williams is a quality NFL starter, although he has not lived up to his high project status with the Jets. Austin Johnson, a solid hitchhiker, was signed in free agency. The Giants will primarily use a 3-4 defensive front this season. They have so many other needs to fill. If the Giants have a higher Brown score than Isaiah Simmons, it won’t be much, and if they take a defensive player at # 4, I would be shocked if it weren’t Simmons.

If the Giants do not improve enough next year to be playoff candidates, will they make the huge investment to tie (Saquon) Barkley? – Chuck C

This is the $ 64 million issue, which also happens to be the value of the four-year contract extension that Christian McCaffrey signed with the Panthers. The Giants have nothing to decide yet. Barkley is entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract, then the Giants can choose his fifth year option for 2022. Ideally, Barkley has a great 2020 season and the Giants extend it before the 2021 season.

As you said, Chuck, let’s see what will happen in 2020. Is Barkley playing well but the Giants keep losing? Is there any improvement in the first year with Joe Judge as head coach, but the number of Barkleys is reaching a plateau? He was sensational as a rookie and not quite as sensational in sophomore, in addition he missed three games and was hampered in a few other games due to a strong ankle sprain. There is a lot to do with Barkley before the Giants have to sign a second contract with him. Let’s see if he stays in good health and establishes himself as one of the best runners in the league. By the end of the 2020 season, it will likely be pretty clear how it will progress logically.