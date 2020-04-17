St. John’s adds transfer from George Washington to Arnaldo Toro

St. John’s forward Arnaldo Toro was transferred from George Washington on Thursday. Zach Braziller of the Post reported earlier this month that Toro had verbally engaged with the school.

The 6’8 ” Toro averaged 6.1 points and a team record of 7.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game for the Colonials last season. After spending four years at George Washington, he could immediately play for the Red Storm.

Heading into his second season at St. John’s, coach Mike Anderson hopes Toro can help bridge a thin front line.

Toro was born in Puerto Rico and played ball in high school in New Jersey. He has averaged 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 99 career games with George Washington.

“Arnaldo is a mature player who brings a lot of experience to our program. We think his physique and his ability to lengthen the floor will suit our basketball brand perfectly, “said Anderson in a statement.

Toro had a career record of 24 rebounds against the American last season, matching an Atlantic 10 record. He played in seven games, all starts, as a junior in 2018-19 before being sidelined by an injury.

St. John’s got 17-15 points in Anderson’s first season, including 5-13 in Big East. The Red Storm won its first conference tournament game against Georgetown last month and led seeded Creighton at halftime the next day when the rest of the event was canceled due to the coronavirus.