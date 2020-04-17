Six in SC die from coronavirus after being at the same funeral

According to a report, six elderly residents of South Carolina – including a married couple – died of the coronavirus a few weeks after attending the same funeral.

The six people who died were African-Americans and over the age of 60, both categories at high risk of contracting the disease caused by the new coronavirus, by state.

The Sumter County coroner, where most of the dead lived, told the newspaper that the six had probably contracted the illness of another participant at the funeral in early March.

“They attended the same funeral and unfortunately died from COVID [19]Said Baker. “They returned to Sumter, fell ill and I was informed that they had died.

“Unfortunately, a large number of people gathered at this funeral, someone there was infected, spread it, and just didn’t know it,” said Baker.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 16 – after the funeral in South Carolina – issued new guidelines to funeral directors, urging them to broadcast live services to comply with state and government social distancing restrictions federal.

South Carolina recorded more than 3,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths from the disease on Wednesday, according to the report, citing the state health department.

About 90 percent of the state’s deaths are people over the age of 61, the newspaper said.

African Americans, who represent 27% of the state’s population, account for 56% of the coronavirus-related deaths in the state.