Seed vendors say demand is getting out of hand

The peppers were picked, the tomatoes were picked and the flowers were preparing to be next. The empty spaces on the store display were starting to outnumber the full spaces.

Gardeners feel the need for seeds, grabbing packages from the shelves at an accelerated rate. Those who are still looking for certain varieties of vegetables, or who cannot go to stores due to social unrest and store closings, are overwhelming websites, creating a huge backlog of orders.

Sowing the seeds and storing the soil and the containers are a spring rite. This lawsuit will not be stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. But many varieties of seeds are sold on websites, so finding them might require detective work.

Seed companies “are seeing unprecedented interest from customers,” said Kelly Funk, President of J&P Park Acquisitions, the parent company of Park Seed.

Park Seeds’ normal delivery time is two to three business days. Now it can take up to two weeks.

Burpee Seeds President George Ball said this year’s buying spree was “so different that it was unrecognizable in terms of demand.”

“I would say we were flooded, but not drowned,” he said.

Johnny’s Selected Seeds stopped taking orders from home gardeners a few weeks ago and is only accepting orders from commercial farms until April 28.

“We had to prioritize to make sure their orders were filled,” said co-CEO Gretchen Kruysman.

The allotment orders “have cleared our seed packet stock,” she said. More seeds are readily available, but it takes time to assemble new packages. Social distancing has forced the company to reduce its labor productivity by around a third.

Normally, home gardener Abby Obenchain would not be in a rush to buy seeds. She does not plant her vegetable garden in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, until early June.

When the pandemic hit, “almost immediately, I discovered that buying seeds became problematic,” she said.

Obenchain, who suffers from asthma, did not want to risk his health or that of others by going to a store. And individual orders on Canada’s seed websites are discouraged due to high demand, she said. Finally, she was able to get some from a friend who is a master gardener.

“Without it, I would have had to keep trying to place an order online at a local store, which is a big challenge,” said Obenchain. “It’s difficult to pass!”

Another local master gardener, Suzanne Hanna, who is part of a horticultural society of 200 members, participated in a seed exchange in February before the start of social distancing. But the closure includes the community garden at the end of its street, considered a non-essential service.

Lately, Hanna has been like the Easter Bunny, only with seeds. She leads what she calls “car repairs, where we throw away plastic bags full of seeds and encourage people to do what they can.”

Like many pet food stores, Town & Country Supply in Nitro, West Virginia, has seen customers quickly clear the seed potato inventory.

“They just left,” said employee Patricia Barbour.

The store has empty spots on the seed display. But if something does sell, Barbour does not anticipate a problem ordering more.

“We did not buy them to keep them,” she said.

Hunting goes beyond seeds. Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and aromatic plants for the gardener in North America, launched its online sales last month. The company was bombarded with orders and almost everything on its website was out of stock.

“We were so flooded that we shut down” the site temporarily, said spokeswoman Joan Casanova.

She said the company is trying to remove virus restrictions on plant purchases from certain state department stores.