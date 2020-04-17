Salary structure likely a point of contention if MLB disappears without a fan

Earlier this week, in a conversation with a representative of seasoned gamers, I asked if the commissioner’s office and the Players Association would be the scorpion of The Scorpion and the Frog.

In the fable, the scorpion convinces a frog to make him cross the river. The frog says no because you’re going to bite me. The scorpion says I won’t bite you because then we will both drown. The frog says it makes sense and agrees. The scorpion stings the frog in the middle of the river, ensuring their two dead, but not before the frog asks why. The scorpion says because it is in its nature.

A pandemic is still killing people and creating overwhelming unemployment in the country. In this environment – understand how unseemly it might sound – MLB and the union wouldn’t fight for money, right? False. Because for more than half a century, this has been the nature of the relationship. They don’t trust each other and fight for money. This is what scorpions do.

Three weeks ago, the parties reached an agreement – at the start of the regular season – that aimed to create a compensation structure. It has since been understood that if the matches were to be played without spectators – therefore no income for items such as tickets, concessions, parking, luxury suites, stadium signage, etc. -, the MLB would request a new reimbursement. But it was kept submerged because why discuss it before understanding if there would be a season and what type of income could be projected?

But Wednesday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on CNN that in a conversation with Jeff Wilpon, the Mets operations manager said the economy should be adjusted to restart the game. There are owners who have said in private that without readjustments they would lose so much more money, why even play games.

Wilpon did not respond to a text requesting his views on the subject. But super-agent Scott Boras, in two separate conversations lasting more than an hour, denounced MLB for suggesting that a second economic negotiation was necessary.

The agreement between the MLB and the Players’ Association provided that players would receive their 2020 salary prorated – so if a player was to win $ 10 million and rather than 162 games, 81 were played, the player would receive $ 5 million. dollars. However, an MLB spokesperson said, “Both sides have understood that the deal is based on playing in stadiums with supporters, and the deal specifies that.” A union official said, “We have an agreement that already says how players are paid during a partial season.”

Boras – familiar with his story – was more ferocious and more critical, saying, “MLB was fully aware of all the factors 45 days ago [when the deal was negotiated]. In their agreement with the players, what concessions they wanted, why did they not seek them during this agreement? They got what they asked for. Why are they now saying they have to reopen the deal? What kind of negotiation is it?

“If a player reaches 15 circuits in April, he does not request a new contract – and in this case, the conditions have changed. In this case, there are no different conditions. They knew there was a “Probably not having fans in the stadium. There’s nothing new here. They’re trying to make the player the enemy, the bad. The players negotiated in good faith.”

MLB emphasizes part of the agreement which details what would motivate the reopening of the game: “The commissioner determines, after consultation with recognized medical experts and the Players Association, that he does not pose an unreasonable risk to health and safety players, staff or spectators to play matches in front of supporters in each of the club’s 30 baseball clubs; provided that the Commissariat and the Players’ Association discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or in suitable neutral substitution sites. “

Their interpretation: it sets out the conditions for opening in standard stadiums with the fans, and without that the need to negotiate more “in good faith”. Boras said that this clause should be read as what will be done if there are no games at all and that player compensation is dealt with in another part of the agreement.

“The key point is that we have reached an agreement in good faith with the same facts we have today,” said Boras.