Sabrina Ionescu’s journey to Liberty stardom

Assists were his ticket to the field. The boys in the neighborhood park wanted someone to tell them, so to make sure she was chosen, the girl agreed.

The rebounds were her chance to take the ball in her hands for once, so she learned to break the attacking glass – more likely aluminum or wood – with a vengeance.

And the points? This helped keep his team winning so that Sabrina Ionescu could not only step onto the pitch, but stay there, the place where her basketball legend and branded competition fire was born.

“Just being competitive really comes from the park and the playground playing against his brother,” Ionescu coach Oregon recently told The Post. “Everything becomes clear. It is done by yourself. It’s difficult to teach that, she just learned it.”

Soon the basketball world would learn Ionescu. The daughter of Romanian immigrants has splashed on the radars of NBA stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, who would become an influential mentor for her before her death. Curry nicknamed her “the walking triple Dub”, James chose “Queen Sabrina” and Bryant chose “Geppetto” for the way she pulled the strings like the puppeteer of Pinocchio as a leader of 5 feet 11 inches who made history in the NCAA for a man. or a woman by accumulating 26 double triples and exceeding 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds during her sensational college career.

Now, having become the face of women’s football and inspiring a new generation of young basketball players, the Ionescu star is ready to take off as a pro. The sneaker wars are already underway, his jerseys could be everywhere and all this could be amplified under the bright lights of New York. The WNBA draft is Friday and the Liberty are on the clock with choice # 1.

“I think it will be a match made in heaven,” said Graves.

Ionescu and Oregon have also proven to be perfect for each other. She grew up to thrive in Graves’ pick-and-roll attack, which was partly shaped by one of her idols, John Stockton.

When she arrived in 2016 as the country’s No. 4 rookie at Miramonte High School in the Bay Area – quietly announcing her engagement by showing up on campus the day before the start of the summer semester – Serious and his staff knew they had something special, a player changing schedules to cap a power recruiting class.

On the same day, Nike co-founder and major Oregon donor Phil Knight texted Graves about the extent of Ionescu’s signing.

“This is a game-changer,” said Knight, according to Graves. “It makes a difference, not only for your basketball program, but for the whole university.”

And again, Ionescu continued to exceed great expectations

When Ionescu set foot on campus, the Ducks had not participated in the NCAA tournament in 11 consecutive years. By the time he left, they would have spent four consecutive years – two appearances of Elite Eight, the program’s first trip to the Final Four last year, and always wondered what could have been this year, ready for a race to a national championship before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the tournament.

Ionescu could have been a choice of choice in the 2019 WNBA draft if she had chosen to leave after her junior year. She was already an All-American double, had captured the national player of the year, and had recorded 18 career triple doubles, enough to break the NCAA record of 12.

She decided to return for her final year, and although the unfinished business she and her teammates pursued remained unchanged, their season was unforgettable. It started with a victory over Team USA – becoming the first college team to beat them since 1999 – and ended with a Pac-12 championship, when stallion teammates Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard joined Ionescu for a great big three.

“This year, honestly, it was like traveling with rock stars,” said Graves. “Our Pac-12 matches, our opponents on average 2,000 more [fans] than their other Pac-12 games. Many of them had to see Sabrina and the team. It was not just an individual show. It was a fun style. “

The most memorable day in Ionescu’s Oregon career, however, was not the most fun.

February 24 started for her at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Ionescu was invited to speak at the Kobe Bryant Memorial, and ended at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, where the 22-year-old displayed a another triple double and reached the 2,000 point mark. , 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds. It was a test of courage unlike anything she had experienced before, but a test she passed like the others.

Bryant and Ionescu had formed a solid relationship in the year before his sudden death in January. During Ionescu’s junior year, Graves received a call from Bryant’s assistant. Lakers legend, daughter Gianna and two of his teammates wanted to come to the Oregon game at USC and arrange a post-game visit. So after Bryant, Gigi and his teammates watched the Ducks win easily, they headed to the locker room for photos and discussions on basketball.

A few months later, Bryant dissected the Ionescu game in an ESPN + segment, comparing his pick-and-roll prowess to Steve Nash. On one particular piece, where Ionescu shrugged a defender and pulled back 3, Bryant rewound the band and chuckled.

“I will leave this here for the idiots who think that women’s basketball is not fun,” he said.

Last summer, Ionescu trained with Bryant and Gigi and sometimes helped coach his team. Bryant and Gigi were spectators at other Oregon games this season, and even when Bryant was away, he sent one of Ionescu’s pending text messages every time she lost another triple- double.

However, they stopped coming after a Sunday morning in January when Bryant, Gigi and two of his teammates were among the nine killed in a helicopter accident in California. Ionescu played a game that night and still went through the devastation.

A month later, Ionescu joined Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi and Geno Auriemma to speak at the Kobe memorial. She made the crowd laugh in a breath and cry the next, managing a difficult task with grace.

“I wanted to be part of the generation that changed basketball for Gigi and her teammates,” said Ionescu in his speech, “where being born a woman did not mean being born behind, where greatness was not divided by gender.”

A few hours later, greatness took over. After flying to Palo Alto, Ionescu did not warm up. She was sick and went through the vomiting phase before the match, but of course, she still played. And she didn’t just play. Ionescu dazzled, scoring 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists while hitting the club in 1K 2K, 1K and 1K to beat No. 4 Stanford.

“It’s pretty iconic,” said Graves. “I think that sums it up. One day when she had every reason not to be at her best, and under all this pressure and scrutiny and national attention, she delivered. She delivered and she delivered spectacularly. “

A WNBA coach with a vested interest took note.

“I think you should look no further than how she behaved in times of crisis to find out what type of leader she is,” said Liberty coach Walt Hopkins, “and what type of leader. she could be at the next level. “

The Liberty is expected to have a prominent view for years to come when they choose the star who could change the franchise on Friday.

The organization has a new general manager, a new head coach and a new home to match their new cornerstone. The Barclays Center will be Ionescu’s new playground, sharing the building on Atlantic Avenue with Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After attracting the best NBA players and a huge following to its Oregon games, a new untapped fan base awaits in New York.

“I think Sabrina is perfectly suited for this,” said former Liberty star and current ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo during a conference call this week. “Not only his game, which is at a higher level, but his personality, his dynamism, his desire to win. It fits into moments of high pressure. She lives in them. She loves it. It enters them. And there is nothing greater than being in New York. “

Opportunities also arise on the ground. Nike, Under Armor and Puma are fighting for her approval deal, even if it would be a shake-out if Nike let her run away after spending the past four years in her backyard.

Only a few selected WNBA players have had their own signature shoes and none of them are playing yet. Could Ionescu change this?

“I think she would have a possibility there,” said Steve Rosner, partner and co-founder of 16W Marketing, a sports marketing company in New York. “Maybe she could be the first, why not?” And if it’s with Nike, with the marketing dollars they put behind, who knows? “

Defending MVP Elena Delle Donne has owned the WNBA’s best-selling jersey for three years. Ionescu, whose Oregon jersey sold in a few hours when Nike put it on sale last fall, may soon challenge it while pushing the limits of what’s possible for someone in their shoes.

In all cases, Ionescu, who is finishing her master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility, knows what she is capable of.

“I think the marketing in New York and the kind of hustle and bustle is something that could be beneficial not only for me as a person, but also for a brand and for women’s basketball,” said Ionescu on a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday.

But Ionescu’s journey to Friday’s draft was never limited to basketball.

For every triple-double she scored, there were thousands of new fans she attracted to women’s basketball. For each winning move she succeeded, the new generation of girls looking at her got stronger. Beyond all the points, assists and rebounds, Ionescu’s biggest impact came without the basketball in his hands.

When Oregon played UConn in February, a father told Graves that he had driven his daughter for seven hours so that she could see Ionescu. They came to the team hotel before the match, with the girl wearing Ionescu’s jersey, and saw Graves, who then introduced him to Ionescu.

“You should have seen his face,” said Graves. “It was incredible. And her father actually had tears in her eyes. It’s the kind of impact she makes.”

At the Oregon basketball camp each year, Graves asks the young girls who their favorite basketball player is. Usually nine out of 10 would say an NBA player like LeBron or Kobe.

“I think Sabrina has really changed this story,” he said. “I think if you ask a lot of young girls now,” who is your favorite player? “They will say Sabrina.”