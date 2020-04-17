Review: ‘Strike’ hand stop is particularly good

If you are looking for something quirky to share with quarantined children, you can dig “Strike”.

This is a stop motion effort made by hand by newcomers to Gigglefish Animation Studios about a “mole with a goal”. Mungo is a young underground mammal who just started in the family business as a gold miner, but prefers to play football for the England World Cup team. Finally, a protagonist with whom we can all get closer.

With the help of his mole companion Ryan and the genius badger Hedy (really, isn’t the “genius badger” enough to arouse your interest?), Mungo tries to pursue his dream without disturbing his family. Meanwhile, the bad guys want to sabotage the mine and take it for themselves. It’s the eternal struggle.

“Strike” is the first version of Gigglefish, which, at first glance, is a small outfit – the same names appear again and again in the credits. The film struggles to marry his two sons (mine plot and sports history). And do we really need to hear this what is Mungo’s quest?

But the artisanal feeling of the film is mainly a virtue, which distinguishes it from the vast majority of animated films. The character designs can be disarmingly beautiful, with round, fluffy heads and long limbs of noodles. The whole world of the film resembles objects found in the neighborhood. The vocal performances, in particular of Alex Kelly as Hedy and Naomi McDonald as clumsy and deviated Ryan by the septum, are on the right track. Kelly’s Hedy appears to be the most memorable character, a mechanical genius with a flat effect that seems confused by nothing.

Director Trevor Hardy and his team show skillful comic timing and fun details. There is a recurring gag that hurts Bond’s villain, Blofeld, who has a rewarding gain. For kids, there is friendship, football history, cute animals and plentiful pet jokes, and bathroom humor. For adults, there are visual word games like the villain who shakes fish angry head coach doing his best Briton Bill Belichick and daddy jokes (“How do you feel?” “I use my hands”).

Among the pile of animated entries for children, “Strike” is something of a nugget.

‘Strike’ Unclassified Duration: 1 hour, 40 minutes Playing: Available April 17 on VOD