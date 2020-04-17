Review: “Beyond the visible: Hilma af Klint”, obscurity to the star of the art world

Did Swedish artist Hilma af Klint invent abstract art in 1906?

No, but it is the myth that has taken root since a large exhibition of his remarkable paintings stormed the international art world seven years ago.

Klint’s absorbing abstractions predate those of male artists often labeled with the claim. But in reality, these claims about the wonderful paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, Piet Mondrian, František Kupka and Kasimir Malevich also do not stand up to scrutiny. In addition to the aboriginal societies which have used abstraction for centuries, little-known European painters such as Georgiana Houghton in England and Victor Hugo in France dabbled in pure abstraction in the middle of the 19e century.

A new German documentary film, “Beyond the visible: Hilma af Klint”, opposes this erroneous assertion but, fortunately, does not fully assemble it. Director Halina Dyrschka’s film, her first feature-length documentary, is slated to hit US theaters at the end of the month until the new coronavirus pandemic breaks the plan. From Friday, it will be available on Kino Marquee, the so-called virtual cinema streaming service for the price of the art house.

Hilma af Klint was born to an aristocratic family in Stockholm in 1862. (Zeitgeist films)

It is worth more than watching – not only for its careful lighting of the artist’s biography, plus an abundant representation of his bright paintings, but for the way he exposes the obstacles to which Klint and his legacy were faced.

Af Klint’s (1864-1944) reputation has come a long way since his paintings were saved from near total darkness over 30 years ago. “The Spiritual in Art” was a sprawling 1986 exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, organized to celebrate the opening of a brand new building – ironically, a building being demolished. The little-known Swedish girl rubbed shoulders with her famous German, Dutch, Czech and Russian contemporaries, who placed abstract painting at the forefront of modern art in the early 20e century.

All of these artists shared an attraction for spiritual and sometimes mystical philosophies. They included the extreme occultist theosophy of the Russian writer Helena Blavatsky and the more sober version found in the anthroposophy of the Austrian social reformer Rudolf Steiner.

In 1915, Hilma af Klint produced three “Altarpiece” paintings for a temple of spiritual enlightenment that was never built. (Zetigeist films)

Dyrschka intertwines Klint’s intense spiritual interests with the radical theory of special relativity advanced at the same time by physicist Albert Einstein and others. Spirituality collides with science in a visual exploration of the invisible wonders.

On occasion, the film gives the impression of pleading rather than simply documenting spiritual philosophy as the engine of art, as if the greatness of Raphael required faith in a classical vision of Roman Catholicism or a belief in Buddhist principles are essential to respect the paintings of Guanxiu. Nevertheless, it manages an enlightening articulation of the social and cultural complexities of the time.

Filmed interviews with curator Iris Müller-Westermann, who organized the revelation 2013 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in Stockholm, and gifted American artist Josiah McElheny, who has been passionate about af Klint’s work for a long time, is the reason. The curator knows his subject as deeply as anyone, while the artist offers a practical understanding of the cultural forces at play. The two cleverly walk the tightrope of being both intimately fascinated and largely eloquent.

With the ideas of a number of other art and science historians, as well as some of the painter’s descendants, the unusual story of Af Klint takes shape. Born into a family of naval officer aristocrats and having chosen not to marry as an adult, she first studied art as a means of supporting herself, with the aim of becoming a commercial illustrator. .

While the alert recording of surface reality gave way to a speculative search for what was “beyond the visible”, af Klint developed separate theories of color, line and shape. She composed them into elaborate, often large, cosmic diagrams.

The largest are 10 feet tall – large, radiant canvases whose color shines through the use of pure pigments mixed with egg yolk. A traditional technique largely replaced by oil painting in the Renaissance, the egg tempera in the hands of af Klint leaves a thin veil of smooth paint that captures light in a membrane of clear and bright color. Adding metallic foil adds shine.

To give an idea of ​​the artist’s process, Dyrschka filmed a surrogate painting large-scale copies of Af Klint’s work. It may not have been the best idea. Although the film does not contain any documentation on Af Klint’s actual work process, the substitute is depicted painting on large sheets of paper unrolled on the floor.

Actress describes how Klint could have worked on his paintings (Zeitgeist films)

The inevitable reference is to the innovative, even iconic, abstract painting methods used later by Americans Jackson Pollock and Helen Frankenthaler in the 1940s and 1950s, which may or may not be the case for af Klint. The device seems like a useless crutch to establish avant-garde references.

The intention was perhaps to offset one of the simplest and most convincing theses of the film for the obscurity of Af Klint, despite the obvious brilliance of his invigorating monumental art. Although his abstract paintings were presented at an exhibition in London in 1928, af Klint did not sell any paintings during his lifetime. She further decreed in her estate that none should be sold after her death.

The disappearance of Af Klint in 1944 and its rediscovery in 1986 coincided with the birth and subsequent explosion of an international market for modern art, from which his work was summarily excluded. The New York Museum of Modern Art, which wrote the pioneering history of abstract painting through the twin engines of exhibitions and collections, does not have a single painting by Klint, and probably never will. The huge 2012 exhibition of MoMA “Inventing Abstraction” did not understand Swedish.

Af Klint’s life work is a direct challenge to the power of the market to shape the way we tell stories about art. The fact that she is an international sensation today makes af Klint more distinctive than any fragile claim of being “the first abstract artist”.

“Beyond the visible: Hilma af Klint” In English, German, Swedish with English subtitles Unclassified Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes Playing: Available April 17 on KinoNow; virtual room outing, Laemmle Monica Film Center